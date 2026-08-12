Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Denis Rushworth's avatar
Denis Rushworth
43m

In my opinion our youngsters support DSA for many reasons 1) They were not taught civics in elementary or high school - the structure of our government and the very clear reasons for that structure comparing it with the alternatives that have been tried over the millenia, 2) Many many colleges and universities are indeed diploma mills. For $60K or more per year, they will give you a "diploma" in just about anything in addition to "free" room and board for four or more years. Few of these institutions have an interest in actually educating their students for some productive part in society or business leaving the students essentially uneducated. The institutions just want the money. 3) The students have for the most part been raised by helicopter parents looking after their food, shelter, entertainment and every other aspect of growing up for somewhere around 24 years. Not all have been raised in such a structure of course, but enough to give the DSA a strong foothold. With such an upbringing, why should anything change?

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
1h

How delicious the irony! The leftist professoriate attempt to turn their advisées into cannon fodder for “the revolution” but their supposed army of revolutionaries are now more likely to enact policies that will materially harm their professors! E.g. Mamdani’s confiscatory property taxes on their Manhattan homes!

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