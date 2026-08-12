Here’s something I think points out a real difference between the American left and right and why the young skulls filled with mush are going all Hammer and Sickle right now.

The American left has always been great at riding waves – especially the mackers. The mackers, the giant, monster waves of socioeconomic and sociopolitical ecosystems are made of individuals, tend to move in ebbs and flows, so the left has learned to surf those waves, and I must admit, they have been pretty damn good at it.

They want to attract people to the adrenaline rush of riding a wave that can kill you, all the while knowing that only a few would ever survive, leaving only a few at the top who benefit from the effort.

The right can’t surf. Like, at all. They prefer paddleboarding on a nice smooth lake on a windless morning. Where the left sees a 90 foot wave off the coast of Nazaré, Portugal and wants to ride that bad boy, thinking about how great the rush would be for the few people attempting the ride and the crowds watching, the right looks at that same wave and thinks “Man, maybe we should build some seawalls and breakwaters to smooth that puppy out so ships can dock and people can earn a living at the port.”

The left once understood this concept – they once built dams, tamed rivers, electrified rural areas, and supported industry, but that time is long gone. The right stands alone now.

It’s been a bit of a fascination of mine how the new collectivist revolution is being led by wealthy provocateurs, Islamic infiltrators, and poor little rich kids, much the same as the “revolution” in the 60’s featured militant rich kids allied with black supremacists and actual Soviet communist agitators.

But it makes sense when you think about riding a wave.

Funny that their target then was the Democrat Party, much as it is today. There is no argument that the Democrats have followed a 60-year pattern of appeasement of the communist element within their party that has brought them to the brink of destruction. For decades, Democrats have pushed massive domestic and foreign aid programs that exploded the welfare state as they bankrupted the country.

Of course, instead of creating a classless society, they were creating a social democracy, a massive welfare state funded on the back of free market capitalism – they just wanted enough of your capitalism to pay for their adventures in socialism – creating a European style social democracy, walking right up to the line of coercive collectivism, but never stepping over.

But trad Democrats are now getting their groove harshed and are losing their mojo. After decades of promises and failures, the DSA younglings gathered enough strength to organize and look at the Dem leaders and say, “Oldster dudes and dudettes, you played the shell game with us for the entire lives of our granny, our moms and us and we are wise to your scam. We gave you the votes; you gave us male bovine fecal matter. Grab your board and buckle up. We are headed to Nazaré to ride a monster, and you are going with us!.”

Lately, I’ve been catching videos of young people who now claim to be “democratic socialists” responding to the question of why actual working-class people, the historical fuel and fodder for revolution, don’t seem to be supporting them. For example, I think Abdul el Sayed lost something like 17 counties in working class areas in Michigan, his victory came in areas where the majority were in college or had college degrees. That was the pattern in other areas where DSA candidates have been successful as well.

I wondered why this is - but the videos seem to give the answer – and when you see it, you smack your forehead as you realize the answer is self-evident.

Almost to a person, the theme of the complaints is that some mysterious “they” not only told the kiddies to mortgage their financial futures to get a piece of paper from an institution of higher learning – without paying attention to what that certificate of completion would be worth in a market four, five, or six years down the road, and these same mysterious “they” literally guaranteed these kiddies that they would have jobs in their fields of choice, and those jobs would have a positive return on their investment. Never mind that the state of scholarship in many areas is on par with getting a certificate in necromancing, alchemy, or clairvoyance, preparing one for a career with California Psychics (who, according to their commercials, reject 97% of applicants) rather than a career in something real.

It’s almost as if our vaunted institutions became little more than diploma mills to soak up federally backed loan money from people who weren’t smart enough to realize what they were doing was a really bad decision (proving they never possessed the mental maturity to be in college in the first place).

I saw one video of a DSA leader who claimed to have a half a million dollars in student loan debt.

I can tell her degree (or degrees) didn’t involve math, because the simple math says she would have to earn about $65K per year right out of the box to have enough after-tax earnings just to cover the roughly $43K in annual loan payments - and that is if she paid the loan off in 30 years. That leaves nothing to live on – and, if she is lucky, that 30 years could represent 75% of her working years. She would have to have started with a six-figure salary immediately upon graduation to live the lifestyle “they” told her to expect.

A degree in “Gender Studies”, even a Ph.D. level, isn’t going to get them there.

I’ve long thought that a lot of the pressure from Critical Race Theorists, DEIers, and ESG proponents on government and corporations was more of an effort to create a job market for all these people with worthless barista degrees to keep them mollified and quiet. The anti-racism and DEI booms soaked up a bunch of them, but those booms are over and now those people are working at minimum wage jobs, if they are working at all.

And they ain’t happy. They feel lied to – mostly because they were.

I get it.

But I didn’t do that to them. Neither did you. The lies came from their side, from people promising the fruits of capitalism without understanding market economics and now these same bad actors are pointing the finger of blame at successful people who do understand free market capitalism, delivered something of value and were rewarded for the risk and effort the accepted and expended.

It also explains the Jew-hate. To keep their focus of their own leaders, those leaders have told them that the Jews control all the money and that is why you must work two minimum wage jobs, even with your Queer Theory Ph.D.

So, it is no surprise that the only avenue they see forward is to collectivize everything, rendering their debt and the cost of their bad decisions to be borne by others.

That, my friends, has always been the most seductive part of collectivism.