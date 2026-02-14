What follows is satire.

Or is it?

My proposal to end our social chaos? Bring back bullying.

Well, not really bullying—but the social conflict children have experienced for thousands of years and the sorting process that inevitably follows.

When I saw photographs of “teachers” taking kindergartners to anti-ICE protests, men dressed as women at city council meetings, and “tough guy” male feminists attacking ICE, my first thought was that the weakest among us are now in charge. Every single one of them looks like they would tell the teacher on you for not having a hall pass or chewing gum during assembly.

It’s Revenge of the Nerds in real life.

My second thought? These adults never had their lunch money taken or got shoved into lockers nearly enough.

Arthur Miller didn't write 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐶𝑟𝑢𝑐𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑒 about the Salem witch trials, his original inspiration was the Central Elementary playground in New Albany, Mississippi because there is no more accurate reflection of society than an elementary school playground at recess. I witnessed it all as a kid. During my elementary years, I was small, from a rural farm setting, and an only child until age eight. To make matters worse, after third grade, the school district lines were redrawn and I was sent to a completely different school where I knew almost nobody.

My torment began in fourth grade when I was bullied by a bigger, stronger city kid who had about ten times the friends I did. I endured it for a year until I grew tired of being afraid. In the spring of fifth grade, in an obscure corner of the playground, it came to a head. I reached a decision point.

When this kid approached and the taunting started, instead of making jokes that day, I clocked him. I planted a knotted ten-year-old fist right in the center of his nose, and blood began to flow. Even though he outweighed me by a good thirty pounds, I climbed him like a tree and pummeled him until he started crying.

There was no psychology involved—this was all about domination and pecking order on the playground.

I eventually received five licks from the principal’s paddle and another swatting at home for breaking the rules, but the daily torment ended that day. My life changed. At that point, I learned I would never let anybody put me down, demean, or discount me in any way, because I had the power and courage to overcome anything.

But that was a lesson I never would have learned without that fateful day in April on a playground in Mississippi.

Am I saying violence is the answer to everything? No.

But violence is the answer to some things.

I’ll be the first to admit that bullying is wrong—I’m not trying to imply otherwise. However, I can see important socialization skills that dealing with a bully teaches:

Confrontation management skills. No matter what modern society thinks, not all confrontations can be resolved through diplomatic means. There will always be one party that refuses to voluntarily desist, and the conflict will necessarily be resolved through the oldest method on earth: one party doing violence to the other. Some elements in society simply will not relent until their dominance is broken by either physical or numerical superiority.

Alternative conflict resolution routes. Kids learn to cope through humor or other behaviors that defuse situations. They discover talents that can build alliances providing numerical superiority, or they befriend older, stronger kids who provide a deterrent to the aggressor.

A filtering device. Bullying tends to identify kids who cannot handle peer pressure or cannot resolve anger constructively, and who will act out in ways that alert the adult population.

Life lessons about reality. It teaches that society is often brutal and unforgiving, that life isn’t always as structured and safe as our school environments—that sometimes consequences are worse than getting a B- on a test.

This much is undeniable in its rooting in natural law: the “fight or flight” response is real, and we as humans must learn how to manage it within the boundaries of our social constructs. Even in gym class, our coaches would take two kids who were aggressive toward each other, put boxing gloves on them, and let them go at it.

Does that even happen today?

We have grown a class of weaklings who have substituted government for their teachers. They never learned the lessons of the playground, and now they are the bullies who claim the power of their protectors as their own.

Revenge of the Nerds, indeed.