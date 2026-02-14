Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Richard Luthmann
2h

Michael Smith’s satire lands because it identifies something real: when conflict is sterilized out of childhood, it reappears in politics. F.A. Hayek warned in The Road to Serfdom that collectivist systems reward the most ruthless operators. Today’s playground is social media and bureaucracy. The pecking order still exists. It just hides behind HR manuals and federal agencies. Strength is not cruelty. It is resilience. Civil society requires citizens who can confront pressure without running to authority. Violence is not the answer. But the refusal to tolerate intimidation is. A Republic fails when its adults never learned how to stand their ground.

April
1h

Love this ! I was a white girl in a mostly black neighborhood. I got bullied by a black girl at the bus stop who said she’d beat the blank outta me every day in fourth grade. I talked my way out of it with humor for months. Eventually she stopped. Now I teach in all black schools and I think I understand the dynamics more than most white people would. I learned to solve things myself and not expect authority figures to do it for me.

