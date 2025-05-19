Picture Credit to Southwestern Michigan College

Something I find simultaneously confounding and maddening, especially from publications that are supposed to know better – like the Wall Street Journal – is the condescension and doubt about “who is going to want to work factory jobs that Trump probably won’t bring back?”

There is an article in the online version of the WSJ today that is titled:

“Will Anyone Take the Factory Jobs Trump Wants to Bring Back to America?”

It goes on to say that there are jobs in industry going unfilled today:

“At 6 a.m. every weekday, a group of sturdy-framed men in steel-toed boots clock into the small factory at Quaker City Castings to build sand molds, pour molten metal and grind iron and steel castings. The jobs are tiring, feature hazards not found at desk jobs and are tough to fill. Once workers are recruited, it can be difficult to get them to stay. This is work politicians lionize, but Americans often don’t want. “A lot of people say they wouldn’t work in a place like this because of how hard it is,” said Zachary Puchajda, a 25-year old worker who took up metalcasting when a friend who worked at Quaker City introduced him to it.”

Boo frickin’ hoo.

I worked as a welder on night shifts while I was going to college. I later traded that spot for a third shift job running the paint shop at that same farm equipment manufacturer because that change allowed me to take some late afternoon and evening classes I needed. It was hot, dangerous, exhausting and not many people were lining up to do these jobs – but they paid better than sacking groceries and if I had not had those jobs, I would have never received my degrees and had the opportunity to rise out of my welding helmet and paint mask to the career I have been fortunate to have.

Growing up on a working farm in rural Mississippi, I learned how to work at an early age, but I watched as friends of mine who thought cutting lawns was a hard job learned not only how to work, but how things worked, an education never possible to get from a classroom setting. Placed in a supervisory position at the age of 19, I learned how to manage people, most of whom were significantly older than me, schedule people and work, handle production, quality and people issues, and generally mature in a professional setting.

The absence of such jobs in America has bifurcated the labor market into baristas, French fry making, and low skilled service jobs and higher paying positions requiring more education and training – and that doesn’t just mean college degrees, I’m talking skilled trades. I became an AWS certified welder in MIG, TIG and stick in a factory while studying engineering.

Factory work used to bridge that gap – but we offshored entire industries while creating the image of a world where a burger flipper should be making the same hourly wage as an AWS certified welder.

Not everybody is cut out for college or wants to be a CEO - but that also doesn’t mean they aren’t smart enough to rise above stocking store shelves - but they can't if the jobs aren't there.

My family was of modest means when I was college age. For me, and many of my age, factory jobs were indispensable to our futures, they were a steppingstone between low-wage, low-skilled jobs (that many today seem to believe they are stuck in) and the higher paying, career-oriented careers we all went on to have.

That, in my opinion, is why more factory work is a goal to strive toward.

If you build it, they will come.