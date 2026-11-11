Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Prentiss Findlay's avatar
Prentiss Findlay
11h

This is a great moment in writing!

“if you do you will quickly discover their commitment to non-violence is about as thin as Dollar General single-ply toilet paper.”

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Harry's avatar
Harry
7h

As Thomas Sowell put it, when you believe in nothing, you’ll believe anything. That’s an apt description of the left.

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