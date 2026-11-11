It is easy to watch the online videos of weirdo leftists who are angry all the time (to the point of physically attacking others) - and to rationally know that anger is based on some sort of bastardized thought process that puts them in conflict with the entire known world because they cannot separate truth from lies, and opinion from fact.

They just seem to be mad at everything, and being divorced from any sort of rigor of thought, are emotionally skinless in a world of salt - and Heaven forbid you disagree with them and point out the futility and impossibility of their “truth”, because if you do you will quickly discover their commitment to non-violence is about as thin as Dollar General single-ply toilet paper.

I tend to expect the best for and from people but even with that life perspective, how can I not begin to think that the main left leaning party in the US is either suborning such behavior because it is a mechanism for exercising control - or maybe they are just a lot like the lunatics in terms of belief and just do a better job of hiding it?

I think it is generally assumed that gradation in society is created by some people, through whatever means, who achieve success (however we choose to define it – success is a little like SCOTUS Justice Potter Stewart described pornography – we can’t define it, but we know it when we see it). Whether the scorecard is based on money, status, influence or popular support, these people seem to be better at certain aspects of life, some are smarter, some are better looking, some are more talented – but there are reasons for their successes.

The same goes for those who lag a little behind because they just don’t progress as quickly or as far. The general idea is that people are all pushing toward one direction, toward whatever success means to them, and the whole society benefits from even small successes and rewards us all by moving forward toward some continuous improvement or evolution.

I’m beginning to think my view that everybody wants to progress to a new and better human state is wrong.

The gaps in society, and I think this is true for our society today, can be exacerbated by people who don’t want society to move along the path it is on and deliberately put themselves and those around them in retrograde by willfully remaining ignorant, denying reality, and rooting their basic “logic” on fantasy, false premises, and assigning nefarious intent to people who continue down the road to true societal progression.

In other words, the “stop the world, I want to get off” and “I hate you because you are a Nazi racist skank” crowd increases the gap by not moving forward in reality or by putting their minds in retrograde. Maybe the future is just moving too fast for some people to keep up and they know it.

Hey, I’m an old white guy who ran slowly even before I got old, but if I maintain my glacial pace and you stop or turn around and move back toward the starting line, the distance between us is going to increase.

I think this happens mentally and spiritually as well, and bless their hearts, the examples of this, especially on college campuses, are legion. These good folks have made the dangerous conflation that what they believe is real, simply is real because they believe it and what they think should be, already is, and anyone who doesn’t see it that way is their enemy.

These are the people who think they are not successful because others are and there is no better example of the hatred of Elon Musk, a guy who used to be the darling of the left but decided where the left was going was a dead end and changed his perspective. They all believe they have less because Elon has more but never seems to be able to define just how Elon stole their futures from them.

There is nothing wrong with believing you can achieve the impossible. Stories abound of how people (like Musk) took on impossible challenges and created distinct shifts in our world. As we have mentioned many times, the world we take for granted today would appear to be witchcraft to our ancestors of not-too-distant generations.

For people who tend to venerate the collective of mankind, they seem to believe a collective understanding of reality is a fallacy and reality is only a perception of the individual, something totally under their creation and control, if they just click the heels of their ruby slippers together the required number of times, they will go back to the safety of their own personal Kansas.

What concerns me about the future is that these folks have no intellectual or spiritual anchor to moderate the most insane of their impulses.

I think my distillation of C.S. Lewis’ paradox, that those who struggle hardest to live according to objective moral and ethical standards (and I would add intellectual standards to those two) often become most conscious of their own shortcomings, while those who seldom question their conduct may remain utterly convinced of their own righteousness, is a significant perspective we should consider.

So, rather than seeking understanding, they seek control because, believing in their own righteousness, they believe they have the right to rule the rest of us.

Perhaps the most insane aspect of all of this is these modern Luddites call themselves “progressives”.