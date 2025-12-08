In a healthy republic, political disputes are refereed by institutions committed to rules, not results. Evidence, procedure, and due process—even when inconvenient—function as the ballast that keeps the ship of state upright. But today’s political culture increasingly tolerates, even celebrates, a dangerous distortion of these norms—and something I just wrote about: the asymmetrical burden of proof, a system in which one side is expected to satisfy every evidentiary requirement while the other is excused from providing any at all. It is a subtle form of institutional corruption, and it erodes not only public trust but the very possibility of democratic deliberation.

This asymmetry manifests everywhere. Anonymous or uncorroborated allegations are routinely treated as definitive when used against political adversaries, yet dismissed as irrelevant when directed at political allies. Investigations are triggered by flimsy assertions in one context and suppressed despite substantial evidence in another. The standard shifts not according to the quality of the claim but according to the identity of the accused. A republic cannot long survive such epistemological relativism.

If the United States is to reclaim the rule of law as a non-negotiable civic principle, it must adopt a coherent framework—rhetorical, legislative, and institutional—to restore symmetry in how claims are assessed. This does not require new powers or punitive ideology. It requires a return to the old-fashioned notion that evidence must precede accusation and that the same rules apply to everyone.

So, Facebook friend Clarice Feldman, challenged me to come up with something to counter the unbalanced rhetoric, discourses, debates and wondered if there was something legislative that could be done.

As always with issues of culture, propriety, and legality, the answer begins with “maybe”—because it involves decades of ingrained reactionary behaviors.

One useful rhetorical device is what might be called the Symmetry Test: If the accusation were reversed—if the same conduct, the same evidence, the same anonymous source belonged to the other faction—would you still reach the same conclusion? This simple exercise exposes double standards with almost mathematical clarity. Alongside it stands the Single Standard Principle, which asserts that any claim used to justify public action must be supported by comparable quality of evidence, regardless of the partisan alignment of the accuser or accused. In debates, hearings, and media interviews, such principles are powerful for one reason: they force the argument back toward neutral ground.

The most effective reform, however, will be institutional. Congress and the executive branch have drifted into an ad hoc model of evidence evaluation—one that increasingly privileges political usefulness over factual reliability. A serious republic deserves better. Legislative proposals could require a minimum evidentiary threshold before launching federal investigations, issuing subpoenas, or initiating impeachment inquiries. Investigators would be obligated to produce a written explanation of how the evidence meets these standards, and the justification, with redactions as necessary, would be made public. Anonymous allegations would remain permitted but could not serve as the sole basis for extraordinary investigatory measures.

Congressional hearings—now too often theater—could be restructured by statute to impose parallel evidentiary rules, ensuring that all witnesses are evaluated under identical criteria, that exculpatory material is disclosed, and that statements are categorized as verified, corroborated, disputed, or unverified. Such reforms would not protect any individual or faction; they would protect the process itself.

Outside the halls of government, similar standards could be promoted in civil society. Journalism associations could adopt a “dual consistency clause,” holding that verification protocols must not shift according to partisan convenience. Universities could require symmetrical burdens of proof in formal debates and public forums, training the next generation of elites to recognize and resist the epistemic gamesmanship now prevalent in political life. Even federal agencies could adopt ethics modules addressing confirmation bias and the temptation to apply evidentiary standards unevenly in politically sensitive matters.

At the far end of the spectrum lies the constitutional question. Though politically difficult, one could imagine a narrowly tailored amendment clarifying that no governmental entity may apply differing evidentiary requirements on the basis of political affiliation or viewpoint. Such a measure would function less as a sword than a shield, reinforcing due process neutrality in an age increasingly tempted to weaponize institutions.

The purpose of these proposals is not partisan advantage but institutional integrity. The asymmetrical burden of proof is not merely unfair; it is corrosive. It transforms politics into a game of selective outrage. It encourages officials to act first and justify later. It converts public debate into a contest of slogans rather than a pursuit of truth. Above all, it erodes the foundational civic assumption that all citizens stand equal before the law.

A republic cannot run on double standards. If Americans wish to preserve self-government, they will have to reaffirm something earlier generations understood instinctively: that the rules must apply equally, even in public debate, and even when it is inconvenient.

Not just even then, but especially then.