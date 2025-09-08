Both Iryna Zarutska and Dacara Thompson were pretty young ladies. Separated by about 400 miles, Iryna was a white, Ukrainian refugee, Dacara a black American teenager - the commonality they share is in death - one murdered by a homeless, mentally ill black man - a repeat offender who had been freed to walk among the public by no fewer than a dozen judges, the other an illegal immigrant, arrested for drunk driving, but shielded from ICE by a sanctuary city.

Iryna was murdered on August 22, the same day Dacara disappeared - and likely was raped and killed - her naked body tossed off a bridge in rural Maryland.

The response from the media was to bury the stories of both because they both are direct refutations of the left’s mantra that crime really isn’t that bad and illegal immigrants don’t commit crimes. Once these got out over the past few days, the new response from media is “MAGA influencers are pouncing” on the stories.

This reminded me of two other stories that the media buried because they were inconvenient to the narrative at the time.

Do you remember how hard the media worked to make Trayvon Martin into a grade school angel (he was a 17 year-old, 6′-2″ delinquent)? How hard they worked to make Michael Brown a teddy bear? How hard they tried to turn George Floyd into a martyr and a saint? The truth is that Brown was a budding criminal and Floyd had made a lifelong career of it.

Do you remember the stories of Autumn Pasquale or Channon Christian and Christopher Newsome?

Of course you don’t…and why would you?

Autumn was a 12 year old girl killed by two “children”. What did these “children” want?

They wanted to steal her bike.

Two teenage brothers have been charged in connection with the murder of 12-year-old Autumn Pasquale, who disappeared from her New Jersey home and whose body was found in a recycling bin. The boys, ages 15 and 17, were neighbors of Pasquale, who was last seen alive riding her bicycle on Saturday in her neighborhood in Clayton, N.J., police said today.

Police said that Pasquale’s injuries were consistent with strangulation, and that there was no sign of sexual assault. They believe she was lured to the boys’ home on Saturday.

Autumn was white. The media reports at the time never mentioned that the two boys were black. There were no celebrities supporting Autumn’s family at award shows, no “pastors” giving sermons wearing pink.

The fact is that 52% of all murders committed in the years 2000 to 2010 were committed by juveniles and that an overwhelming percentage of those involved a black perpetrator.

What do you know Channon Christian and Christopher Newsome of Knoxville, TN? Probably nothing – because the DOJ didn’t care whether their civil rights were violated when Christopher was anally raped “prison style” and Channon was brutally raped over the span of several days and eventually had bleach poured down her throat and a breast sliced off while she was still alive.

Channon and Christopher were white, their five murderers were black.

On the night of Saturday, January 6, 2007, Christopher Newsom and his girlfriend Channon Christian went out together for the last time. Newsom was a 23-year-old carpenter; Christian a 21-year-old senior majoring in sociology at the University of Tennessee. The couple had been dating for about two months and seemed very much smitten with each other. That Saturday night, the couple had eaten a romantic dinner at a Knoxville restaurant. Channon last spoke with her mother Denna at roughly 12:35 a.m. on Sunday when Channon said the couple was going to visit a friend to watch some movies.

No one ever heard from them again.

Police were left with two corpses of a photogenic young couple who had been tortured and killed in the most brutal fashion anyone in Knoxville could remember. As information slowly emerged out of the investigation, it was clear this was not an ordinary crime. “It apparently started with a carjacking,” said U.S. Marshal Rich Knighten, “They did some really nasty things to this lady. There is some evidence she was held and sexually abused for a couple of days.” In fact, as police gathered more facts it became clear that both Newsom and Christian were brutalized beyond imagination.

In the wee hours of that Sunday morning, Newsom and Christian were carjacked at gunpoint in her parents’ 2005 Toyota 4-Runner and brought back to the house on Chipman. Christopher Newsom was raped over and over again (semen was found in his anus) and sodomized with an unknown object. He was blindfolded, gagged, and bound at the hands and feet. After several nightmarish hours, Newsom was either walked barefoot or dragged out to the railroad tracks where he was shot in the back of the head execution-style. The assailants shot him two more times (in the back and in the neck). Then Newsom’s corpse was doused with gasoline and lit on fire.

For Channon Christian, the torture was even worse. She suffered days of sexual abuse in the Chipman home. She was beaten mercilessly and raped numerous times, suffering excruciating injuries to her mouth, vagina, and anus. Forensic pathologists found that not only was Christian raped by her captors, but she had been penetrated with an object as well (possibly a chair leg, according to the Knox County Medical Examiner). In addition, examiners found that a chemical (likely bleach) had been poured down her throat and in her wounded genital areas — while she was still alive. The coroner reported that Christian was then tied up with torn strips of bedding, her head covered in a white garbage bag — and then the whole body stuffed in five larger trash bags before being thrown into a garbage can. Perhaps the most horrifying finding was that Christian was still alive at the time; she was alone when death came after the slow process of suffocation in that trash container.

I remember these cases. I wrote about them when they happened.

No matter how much you hate the media, you don’t hate them enough.