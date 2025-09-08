Unlicensed Punditry

Jack Sotallaro
You're correct, you can't hate the media enough. Nor can you hate the authorities who allowed these crimes to go unreported in the media. Hold a press conference and invite everyone, then expect the crime to be reported on.

First question is how did this knife murderer get released all those times without any action being taken? I'd think the judges who ignored his mental deficiency bear some responsibility here. The law gives them immunity in the lawful performance of their duties - how is releasing a criminal lawful performance?

My second question is how many times were the perps treated with kid gloves before they finally committed a crime that couldn't be ignored.

I'm sure there are many more crimes that are not reported on because the perp or the victim is the wrong race, color, or legal status. MSM sucks!

I just cannot fathom the amount of hatred that led the five carjackers to inflict so much sadistic violence upon that couple. Clearly racially motivated crimes but non-whites must never be accused of racism!

