Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad's avatar
Brad
Oct 1

Your recitation of the Democrat-facilitated fraud is outrageous. I couldn't believe it when California passed the 'Stop Nick Shirley' act. Incredible. All that money being trained from the USA. Why do Democrats countenance it? For votes? There really is a deep-seated hatred of their own country, isn't there?

Reply
Share
Frank Clapsaddle's avatar
Frank Clapsaddle
Oct 1

Regrettably- I find few quality Republicans who can present the pros and cons of last team in office and what we have today with Trump.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture