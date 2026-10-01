I know you have likely seen the memes that are like this comment I posted a week or so ago:

“It is worth considering that the people complaining and getting mad at ending the cost of repairing the White House lawn once and for all by building a permanent landing pad (which was done at no cost to the taxpayer) are the same people who will vote for idiot Democrats who appropriated and immediately vaporized billions of taxpayer dollars by not building high speed rail, not improving infrastructure, not installing rural high speed broadband, and not building EV charging stations.”

As we begin the final sprint to the midterms, I think something we need to remember is how much their messaging is like the kid who murdered his parents and then begged the judge for leniency because he was an orphan.

Holy crap, Batman.

The Democrats and the media are doing a remarkable job of inducing amnesia. It’s like Democrat governors and Democrat mayors didn’t combine to shut down a national economy and give America a taste of how they would run things if they could or that Democrat governors in states from California to Minnesota were following DEI policies in their oversight of trillions in fraud committed by “protected classes’. It’s not like the State Department found that roughly 12% of the billions handled through USAID was all that reached the intended recipients and most of the cash never left the NGO headquarters in northern Virginia. It’s not like Biden was not running the country or under his administration, the plateau of inflation driven costs reached record rates or that the impeachment efforts and the lawfare against Trump wasn’t planned in a little 7000 square foot house in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington.

It’s not like the racist anti-racist Ibram Kendi didn’t take in tens of millions of funding for his “foundation”, produced one paper and then went broke – kind of like how the massive paid protests stopped and the DNC ran out of money when USAID funding was cut and transferred to the State Department.

Or even that people like James Talarico proposed setting up federally funded abortion mills on military bases in states that restricted it after the Dobbs decision at SCOTUS.

Or that gas prices are still lower than during the Biden administration, but people are saying they are going to vote for Democrats even though Biden shut down all offshore drilling, banned drilling in Alaska, and cancelled oil pipeline construction on inauguration day in 2021.

It is also not like immigration enforcement was required to become more aggressive after four years of open borders and the refusal of Democrat led cities and states to cooperate with federal officials the same way they have done for decades prior to Trump. For Heaven’s sake, Obama awarded Tom Homan a medal for his work during his administration – yes, the same Tom Homan the Democrats hate today. They used to brag that Obama was the “Deporter in Chief” because he deported more illegal aliens than Bush.

Or how about how, as they were screaming about Trump’s autocracy, fascism, and his war on “democracy”, they undemocratically dumped the sitting president and the nominee chosen by their state delegates over a two week period after a June 2024 debate due to his total mental collapse after claiming for three and a half years he was “sharp as a tack” and “30-year-old staffers couldn’t keep up” with his stamina and hand picked his replacement with no convention and no vote. They used the same excuse they used during Covid – it was an emergency and there was not enough time to let the people decide.

Because, you see, everything is Trump’s fault.

Orange Man Bad advances geometrically.

Well, either that or Democrats and their propaganda arm in the American media are just damnable, shameless liars who think their supporters are idiots.

And maybe they are idiots.

I mean they are seriously talking about AOC as their next presidential candidate – but I guess she does stand out in a sea of midwits, frauds and do nothings like Ro Khanna, John Ossoff, and Gavin Newsom.

And that is firmly across the Rubicon and in the Democrat Potentate of Idiotland.

What we are being told about the polling just doesn’t make sense - like at all.

I have a hard time believing Talarico is going to win in Texas and Peggy “Burka” Flanagan is going to beat Michelle Tafoya in Minneapolis since the Democrat Party is running a Congressional favorability rating of around 18%. As I understand it, when polled head to head against painful rectal itch, Democrats poll 5 points lower.

Like him or not, Trump has taken justifiable, aggressive actions that have political risk and consequences but if he is able to shut down Iran and rebalance global trade, he will change American prosperity for the better for the next century.

And Trump is not on the ticket for 2028 – or is he?

Democrats have run against Trump for a decade now, it is likely they don’t know how to run against Vance, Rubio, or DeSantis. The racist/fascist/Death of Democracy/Literally Hitler thing is so 2016 and that is all they have.

So, hold your head up and go vote. Take ten friends and family with you. In my humble opinion, the only way we taste defeat in November is if we don’t show up.