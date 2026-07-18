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If you feel worn down from the persistent grinding away of your sense of security and happiness, congratulations—you’re not alone, and it proves you’re paying attention to what politicians on all sides are doing to us.

The relentlessness of the Democrat psyop of negativity gets to me more than it once did, and it isn’t helped by feckless, timid Republicans who refuse to do anything but nibble around the edges.

To explain what I mean, I need to tell a story I’ve told before, because it bears on what’s happening to our national relationship right now.

In my late adolescence, into my teens and early adulthood, my mom’s personality and her attitude toward my dad began to slowly change. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and early-onset dementia in her mid-forties, and looking back soberly, I think she was also exhibiting an adult form of Oppositional Defiant Disorder—a condition that mostly presents in children who reflexively oppose any authority.

Literally any problem or issue my dad had, she defined in terms of something he had done. It was never aggressive or angry, just a passive-aggressive tendency to blame him for every issue he faced. It ground him down, and their marriage ended in divorce not long after I graduated college.

At first, I was angry with him. I brushed it off in public, but in private it was a constant cloud over me—always there, always in the back of my mind—that if my mom was right, I might turn into a man like my dad and destroy my own marriage, the one I was just beginning.

It took a long time before I learned my dad had gone to one of my uncles, one of my mother’s brothers, years before the divorce, looking for a way to make it work. I remember my uncle talking to my mom, and my mom coming away in tears. Things got better for a while, but while I was away at college she reverted to the negativity, and by the time I graduated, it was too late. My dad had had enough.

I don’t think my mom even understood the environment she was creating. I know for a fact she loved him until the day she died. After the divorce, her grip on reality began to fade. She used to read the letters they’d written each other when he was overseas during WWII. Between her diminishing mental state and the medication needed to control her tremors, she quietly retreated into an earlier world, never really grasping what had happened. Until the end, she believed he would come home.

My greatest regret is that I never fully reconciled with my dad. I didn’t let myself understand the reality of it until after he’d passed. They say you only understand the past through the rearview mirror, and in this case that’s exactly true—the passage of time defuses emotion and adds perspective. I can only imagine how my parents suffered in silence trying to shield my brother and me from their collapsing marriage.

I tell this story because what all of us are living through right now looks a lot like my mom’s attitude toward my dad. The relentless negativity of Trump Derangement Syndrome has followed an arc very similar to hers—it has metastasized from honest disagreement to mild passive-aggressiveness, and now to active anger culminating in a break from reality.

I catch a lot of flak from people on the left because I believe the positions I hold are correct. I allow for the possibility I’m wrong, and in some instances I have been—but my friends on the left don’t want to have that debate. Largely, it’s because they’ve already decided, by their own standards, that I’m evil. Same as with Trump: the opposition is immediate, autonomic, typically either dismissive or angry. It’s more emotional muscle memory than active thought.

I wrote yesterday that the conservative typically argues the left’s premise or defense ignores the truth, while the left argues the conservative’s truth is simply wrong. People are being taught techniques that pull them away from reality. As Peter Boghossian put it, people knew what a woman was until five minutes ago.

When we reach the point where we can’t even agree on facts, that’s when the grinding erosion takes over.

I’m human—maybe not the brightest bulb in the pack—and I’m prone to mistakes. But if you think I’m wrong, bring me information you believe is factual and we’ll discuss it. I’m always willing to make an honest effort, and I expect the same in return. Even if we don’t agree at the end, the discussion is worth having.

Lord knows I’m not always right, but objective rights and wrongs exist, and there are too many contradictions and evasions coming from the left for me to be wrong about this one.

Here’s what not to do: I can’t debate opinions. If you’re basing your big feelings on a policy enacted today that won’t mature for five years, that’s an opinion, not a fact. And Holy Fallacy, Batman—if you hate it just because Trump did it, or because I wrote it, that’s an opinion too. The minute you say “but Trump,” you’ve told me you haven’t thought about the subject very long, very deeply, or very honestly, and I’m not going to be receptive to much of anything that follows.