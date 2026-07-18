Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Prentiss Findlay's avatar
Prentiss Findlay
5h

You’re on the mark. If Trump came up with a cure for everything our friends on the left would oppose it. God save America.

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
5h

I have news for you. Politicians will hear from voters soon. Let’s hope the US hasn’t lost its’ mind.

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