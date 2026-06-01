Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
7h

Well a lot of this partisan hostility is also due to the left’s embracing oikophobia - the hatred of one’s own nation and culture.

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Chuck Noé's avatar
Chuck Noé
7h

Groucho said it best…” I have principles. And if you don’t like them I have others”

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