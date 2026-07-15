Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
4h

Excellent essay. Thank you!

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
4h

And those electronic reading tablets don’t help because while they show the text of a book electronically they also seem to be riddled with hyperlinks for every name or key word such that the reader becomes more easily sidetracked by scrolling through the links which fragments the attention you would otherwise have given without interruption to the text.

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