KEVIN HALL
4h

I'm a proud member of 'I didn't get the jab' club. My wife had the first J&J because she wanted to visit her 90 year step dad, and that was the only way it would be allowed.

I know many people who had covid and lived, I'm one. I also know of a few who had it and died. Equally, I know of folks who had the jabs, some of them with multiple boosters, many now unfortunately having terrible side effects.

I'm 68, and as a kid when a neighbor child had measles, or chicken pox all the neighbor children were sent to the infected child's house to be exposed. That's just what you did. We all got it, and one and done, we got over it and back out playing again.

During that time whatever vaccines we were given, were cures, not temporary placeholders as it seems much of todays vaccines are.

For me, our doctors today are overwhelmed with the possibility of a major lawsuit if they don't follow the 'Protocol' that is dictated by committees and world organizations - who would much rather treat our children as giant petri dishes and see what new growth happens overnight!

Tracey61
1h

Didn’t get the jab have friends with differing reactions to it all bad. My brother had one and within a year had stage one lymphoma fortunately caught early and he only got the first shot.

