A close friend recently shared a heartbreaking note about the death of someone she knew due to a vaccine injury from the Covid vaccine. Soon after, I came across a video on X featuring a Ph.D. scientist defending all vaccines, claiming their side effects are minimal compared to the diseases they prevent. She argued that no vaccine’s side effects are worse than contracting Covid itself. This echoes a collectivist mindset, reminiscent of Stalin’s quip about breaking eggs to make an omelet. Vaccine harm seems abstract—until it affects you personally.

Individuals deserve to know the risks of vaccines, just as drug commercials are legally required to disclose side effects. For example, Jardiance, a popular medication for managing A1c in diabetic and pre-diabetic patients, carries a risk of life-threatening necrotizing fasciitis—a flesh-eating bacterial infection starting in the perineum. There’s no way to predict who might be affected. Similarly, the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine, administered to about 19 million people—including my son, who needed it to travel and work—was pulled by the FDA in 2023 due to the risk of deadly blood clots. AstraZeneca’s similar vaccine was never approved in the U.S. for the same reason.

My biggest issue with mandatory Covid vaccinations was the coercion to accept unknown risks. Data shows some people, including healthy young adults, suffered severe harm like myocarditis, and some even died. People need clear information about these risks to make informed decisions for themselves and their children, a stance I share with RFK Jr.

I had measles as a child and was deliberately exposed to chickenpox, like many kids back then. Those choices carried risks, but vaccines haven’t eliminated risk—they’ve shifted it to a new vector, often with commercial implications. In 2022, a claim circulated online that the CDC’s childhood vaccination schedule required 72 doses by age 18. Fact-checkers, like Lead Stories, disputed this, saying it was “only” 60 doses—as if that’s significantly better. Reflecting on our granddaughter’s schedule, I question whether over two dozen vaccines before age two are truly necessary. When I was a kid, we had just five: smallpox, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and, after 1955, polio. Smallpox vaccination ended in 1972 after the disease was eradicated.

I’m pro-vaccine but firmly believe in informed consent. Similarly, I read about a surgeon who performed numerous gender-affirming surgeries but now questions their scientific basis, as there’s little evidence supporting these irreversible procedures on physically healthy people. To me, these surgeries resemble modern-day lobotomies.

I support advancements that genuinely improve and extend life—if a radioactive spider bite could grant superpowers, I’d be first in line. But the Covid vaccine mandates and the transgenderism trend reflect a “Jurassic Park” mentality: just because we can doesn’t mean we should.

Both seem more driven by profit motives for Big Pharma and Big Medicine rather than concern for patients.