Quiet Quitting the Law
This silent nullification of standing law is more than opposition to President Trump, it is an existential threat to the American Republic.
It seems every new day brings yet another mayor or governor who pledges to “protect our neighbors” as they refuse to cooperate with ICE—and in many cases, attempting to block ICE actions. Some officials have threatened to arrest immigration enforcement agents as they perform their duties. I never thought it would come to the FO stage of FAFO, but I guess that’s what it is going to take.
A dangerous assumption has taken root in American political culture: that laws which go unenforced eventually lose their force. Government officials selectively enforce statutes based on ideological preference. Citizens openly flout regulations they find inconvenient. And a growing chorus argues that this selective disregard is not merely permissible but pragmatic, even virtuous. This assumption represents nothing less than an existential crisis for the American republic.
