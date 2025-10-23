Yesterday, in a direct response to a common Democrat bromide that “slaves and immigrants” built this nation I noted that:

“You know, as far as population, as of 1860, slaves were 12.6 percent of the total US population (approx. 3.9 million). Of those 3.9 million, about 2.35 million were in the labor force. In the same year, the total labor force was about 11.2 million, meaning 8.85 million were not slaves. which means there were 3.7 times as many non-slave, non-black workers in the country - so the slaves did NOT solely build this country, nor did they provide even most of the effort to “build” the country – English, Scottish, Irish and German immigrants did. As for immigration, I know you are trying to make a point about “brown” people, but white immigrants from Europe and the UK dominated pre-1965, declining from 96% in 1880 to ~18% by 2025, so it would appear that if immigrants built the nation, you are talking about white people, not the ‘brown’ people you seem to want to protect.”

The point being that if black slaves were 12.6% of the population in 1860 (curiously that is roughly the population percentage of black Americans today), that means 87.4% of America were not slaves (and not black) and as the data shows, overwhelmingly of white European extraction. That 87.4% were not sitting around doing nothing.

Personally, I could care less about what color your skin is, with which accent you speak English, or from where you or your ancestors originated. I just care that you are an American – that you share America’s founding beliefs, that you want to build something for yourself, and that you are legally here so you may enjoy the full benefits of American citizenship.

It is interesting how the left hates American citizenship. At the Federalist, Brianna Lyman writes that the New York Times believes that America was the first country to be created by DEI policies and citizenship isn’t really a thing:

On Tuesday, Leighton Woodhouse wrote for The New York Times that conservatives are “spinning” a “mythology” that is “historically delusional.” The delusional mythology Woodhouse is referring to? The belief that Americans are a “group of people with a shared history.” According to Woodhouse, “The founding fathers were an assortment of people from different histories and backgrounds who coexisted — often just barely.” These “different” histories, however, were all rooted in Christianity. But Woodhouse wants readers to believe that this type of variety in Christianity proves America was born out of a multicultural diversity experiment. Of course it wasn’t. The colonists shared a common language, moral framework, and writ large, a lineage. Yet Woodhouse insists otherwise: The United States isn’t exceptional because of our common cultural heritage; we’re exceptional because we’ve been able to cohere despite faiths, traditions and languages that set us apart, and sometimes against one another. The drafters of the Constitution tried to create that cohesion by building a government that could transcend our divisions.

In other words, the Times is arguing that America isn’t a nation bound together by a Revolution, a Constitution, Judeo-Christian beliefs, and a common “yearning to breathe free”, it is just a place – a Sam’s Club or Costco for the world where people can come to get stuff and have a hot dog for lunch. It is a matter of location, not one of belonging. “America” becomes just a place you go to obtain goods and services – and if you are of a protected class, you might get free stuff and a check every month.

And you owe it no more loyalty than you do to Sam’s or Costco. It’s all about what America does for you.

Why would one suppose the Times would take such a position?

Well, it is my opinion that it is the same as saying ANTIFA is “just an idea”. If ANTIFA is just an idea, then its members are just an idea as well – could be anybody, could be nobody. Nothing to see here.

And if one can establish the idea America is an idea, there are no such things as illegal aliens - it also destroys the idea and value of citizenship. If they can make America “just an idea” rather than a nation of common values and civilization, then mere presence inside our borders makes one “American”.

As the old saying goes, if everybody is special, then nobody is.

But to be an American is special.

We need to keep it that way.

For every American.