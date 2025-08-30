I’m not the best person or the best Christian and I will be the first to admit it.

But I pray – and realizing how much I fail to be the person God expects me to be, that is the primary reason I do.

I pray, not for a specific intercession, but for peace – for myself and for others.

I pray because it aligns my mind and my heart with my spirit.

I pray because it clears my vision and guides me to understanding.

I pray to be shown the path I should walk.

I pray for the salvation of my soul in this world and the next.

Most of all, I pray for all of that for others as well.

Never people to let their ignorance get in the way of a hot take on television or social media, the gun-ignorant left went out after on the Annunciation Catholic school shooting to display that they still know absolutely nothing about the thing they want so desperately to ban – which is amazing after several decades of opportunities to learn.

But guns are not the only weak spot for the libs, religion is most certainly another area where the less they say, the better.

Several, like Circle Back Psaki and Gav the Grifter Newsom, immediately commented by attacking prayer as if prayer was some sort of incantation or a spell to cast.

“I cast the Spell of Protection!” might work in a fantasy game of Dungeons and Dragons, but that isn’t the way it works in the world of believers.

Religion is not a board game.

I resent their comic book portrayal of prayer.

What amazes me is even those on the left who claim to be religious see it the same way as Jen and Gav – but I guess I shouldn’t be amazed since the media dutifully reported that Joe Biden was a “devout” Catholic who supports abortion. I guess that sort of wink and a nod religion stuff is just for the rubes in flyover country.

Where we see faith, the left sees witchcraft. What we consider supernatural, they see as magic. Where we see divinity, they see superstition.

Even those who claim to be Catholic - or identify with some other Christian or Jewish congregation - seem lightly aware of their own religion. They approach religion in a way that appears to me as self-loathing. It is almost as if identifying as “religious” is a resume enhancer – or at least a defense against their frequently awful takes.

The problem the left has in understanding prayer is that the power of prayer is often only seen through reflection, a skill the left does not possess.