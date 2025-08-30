Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
14h

I think most secular folks think of prayer as just “asking for stuff.” Prayer also includes adoration, contrition and thanksgiving which the secular folks probably are unaware of. As for “asking for stuff” some of this “stuff” includes requests for non-material blessings, such as consolation (for those bereaved or children or other loved ones) as well as requests for wisdom, insight or discernment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KEVIN HALL's avatar
KEVIN HALL
16h

Every great tool humanity has ever forged has carried two blades: the one that builds, and the one that destroys. Fire warmed the caves, cooked the first meals - and burned villages to ash. Steel plowed the fields and made the sword. And the guns both protect and in the wrong hands kills the innocent.

The fear comes from the unknowing of when it will be used by those wrong hands and feeling powerless to do anything about it.

But here’s the piece I think many overlook: A Gun doesn't want. It doesn’t scheme. It reflects, amplifies, accelerates. In the wrong hands, yes it magnifies harm. In the right hands, it magnifies not only protection but also sustaining life. A Gun itself is not the villain or the savior; the human heart holding the reins decides that.

Religion and our prayers to God provide for a righteous heart, which is further strengthen with each prayer we make. To this end, I believe the many who have left their religious roots, have stopped in their beliefs of the merciful God, our Father, our Creator, have had a heart left unfulfilled, left adrift and rudderless and therefore can be guided by whichever way the wind is blowing. Unfortunately, that is not always in the righteous direction.

May our merciful God take those two murdered children into his loving arms and give them everlasting peace. Amen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture