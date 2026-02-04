Unlicensed Punditry

Jeff Mockensturm
3h

This piece's premise is excellent, but I'll take exception to the one example. Dems outperform in special elections - lots of reasons, but mainly, their voters never stop caring or paying attention. But don't let's get distracted from the facts. The Texas state Senate runoff election last week only fills the position until the next regular election in November - at which point, Dems will have hundreds of other races to focus on. I expect to see that seat flip back when the election isn't held on a SATURDAY at the end of January, following a November special election which had two Republicans who together claimed a majority, but neither winning an outright majority. So - "special, runoff, on a Saturday in January". With 15 percent voter turnout. Not exactly a bellwether for the national GOP. Also the Texas legislature doesn't reconvene this year at all - January 2027 is their next scheduled session. So I hope the new state senator isn't measuring for new drapes. But don't expect to find that information anywhere in extemporaneous reportage.

April
4h

Absolutely. Well said.

