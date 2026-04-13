Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Plato’s warning hits harder today because we’re living it. When politics becomes a contest of volume instead of competence, you don’t get leaders—you get performers. The system doesn’t elevate the best minds; it rewards the best messaging. And in an attention economy, truth doesn’t compete well against emotion. That’s the danger. A democracy without guardrails—culture, discipline, shared standards—starts eating itself from the inside. People demand freedom without responsibility, then panic when disorder follows. And that’s when they trade both for control. This isn’t theory anymore—it’s a pattern. The question is whether anyone’s willing to break it.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
2h

"and the rest of the cast of thousands in the Democrat Party"

Sir, you do disservice to your thesis by making it into a partisan point. There are countless Republicans that are as spineless and clueless as any Democrat. There is a reason that non-affiliated is the largest voter registration these days.

Cultural decay leads to political tyranny, and there is no political program (from either or both parties in rare agreement) to address that. Politics simply isn't the answer. But good luck trying to get politicians to understand that.

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