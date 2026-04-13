In Plato’s Republic, he lays out a structured critique of democracy as part of a broader theory about how political systems rise and decay. No question that Plato would recognize many of the people in our government as the ones he warned about in The Republic. He hated pure democracy for the primary reason that it opened the door to rule by an ignorant mob, but in truth, his objection runs deeper than just a general dislike of “the mob.”

At the core of Plato’s argument is this: democracy elevates freedom above all else, and in doing so, it undermines competence, order, and ultimately truth.

Plato believed that governing well is a skill, no different in principle from medicine or piloting a plane. You wouldn’t choose a surgeon by majority vote of amateurs, and you wouldn’t let passengers vote to select a pilot for your next flight. Yet democracy, in his view, does exactly that, it hands political power to people who are not trained in statecraft and who are easily swayed by rhetoric, emotion, and self-interest.

I’m not smart enough to reveal what is better but I do believe that democracy, untethered from wisdom, doesn’t just risk mob rule, it guarantees that the loudest appetites will eventually overrun the quiet demands of reason, and that the loudest appetites will be held by the most abjectly ignorant among us.

Modern politics runs on mass persuasion at scale. The tools have changed, television, social media, algorithmic amplification, but the underlying dynamic Plato described is intact. The average voter is not stupid, but they are busy, distracted, and operating with limited information. That creates a vacuum, and vacuums get filled. Not by the most qualified, but by the most effective communicators, those who can simplify complex issues into emotionally satisfying narratives and deliver them in a way that sticks.

In other words, we have built a system where performance and presentation often outruns competence.

Plato’s concern about the “equality of unequals” shows up here in a more modern form. Plato was not just speaking of people; he was talking about ideas, too. Expertise exists, but it competes on the same playing field as uninformed opinion, viral slogans, and ideological narratives. A provocative podcaster—or even a guest on a podcast with a controversial opinion—can claim functionally equal weight in the public square with someone with direct knowledge (and receipts) that opinion is total BS.

There used to be a cost for bad ideas, but due to the speed and unprecedented access to masses of people via social media, the flotsam and jetsam of ideas never get bounced around and filtered out, it just gets mainlined directly into the veins of society.

It is often equivalent to a speedball of dumbass.

The result is not a marketplace of ideas that reliably produces truth, it is a marketplace of attention that rewards whatever captures it and in a market of the loudest shout, attention is not captured by nuance, it is captured by flash, style and often, the best and most popular prevarication.

That dynamic feeds directly into Plato’s warning about demagogues. He understood that when political success depends on pleasing the crowd, the incentives shift. Leaders stop asking, “What is true?” or “What is sustainable?” and start asking, “What will land?” and “What will win?” The politician who tells hard truths loses to the one who tells comforting lies, or at least comforting half-truths. Over time, that doesn’t just degrade the quality of leadership, it trains the public to expect to be coddled, flattered and bribed rather than challenged.

The feedback loop is corrosive.

This is where Plato’s idea of freedom mutating into excess becomes visible in a distinctly modern way. Freedom, in the American sense, was originally tied to responsibility, discipline, and a shared understanding of limits. What we increasingly see instead is a redefinition of freedom as the absence of constraint, the idea that any restriction, legal, cultural, or even biological, is an illegitimate imposition. When everything becomes negotiable, nothing is stable. Institutions weaken, norms erode, and the common framework that allows a large society to function begins to fracture.

At that point, Plato’s final warning comes into focus, the slide into tyranny—not as a sudden coup, but as a gradual surrender. Disorder breeds anxiety, and anxiety creates a demand for control. The same public that insists on absolute freedom begins to accept, even welcome, stronger authority to restore order. The figure or political party (the person can be a figurehead) that provides it is often the entity that rose by channeling the chaos in the first place. The demagogue becomes the strongman not by accident, but because the system selects for him.

Because I often marvel at the stupidity of our elected officials and like many of you, wonder how in hell they got where they are, I would argue that this process is even replicated within political parties, which explains the high functioning, post turtle morons like Mazie Hirono, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Hakeem Jefferies, and the rest of the cast of thousands in the Democrat Party. They aren’t there for “democratic” reasons, they are a reliably Democrat idiot mob that can be counted on for votes and monetary support.

Plato would not be surprised.

None of this means democracy is doomed, but it does mean it is conditional. It works only when the culture around it imposes restraints the system itself cannot. When citizens value competence, tolerate uncomfortable truths, and expect more than emotional validation, democracy can function. When those guardrails erode, it drifts toward exactly what Plato warned about. The uncomfortable truth is that democracy does not fail because of its enemies, it fails because of its participants.

That is why our Founders bequeathed us a constitutional, representative republic which unfortunately, due to its democratic components, is subject to many of the same failure points as a pure democracy.

Our current experiences with government prove that a society insisting that every opinion is equal will eventually be governed by its worst ones, and when the consequences arrive, and they will, that society will not abandon equality, it will abandon freedom.