Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Denis Rushworth's avatar
Denis Rushworth
Oct 8

When I first heard of President Trump's statement re bombing LA or San Francisco I understood the context of his poorly chosen words to mean that he had prevented Iran from producing a nuclear bomb which would allow them to bomb LA or San Francisco and those that said otherwise were experiencing TDS. I said so in a comment to a newspaper article and in return received all kinds of abuse from the truthless.

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Scott McMeekan's avatar
Scott McMeekan
Oct 8

Well said. I think it was Socrates who is given credit for the phrase, 'I don't know what I don't know', and we all need a healthy dose of implementing that in our daily lives. It's become somewhat of a mantra for me...because when you lead with that, the next logical step is 'But I'm going to find out'. The search for Truth.

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