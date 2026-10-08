The recent controversy surrounding President Trump’s comments about Iran allegedly bombing Los Angeles got me thinking about something that has bothered me for a long time: the extraordinary lengths to which people will go to distort reality when the truth doesn’t serve their purposes.

From the Lindsay Clancy trial and the Cornell 7/Jane Doe situation to the constant and intentional “misunderstanding” of President Trump’s statements – yesterday’s manufactured outrage was him allegedly asking Iran to bomb LA – truth sits on the sidelines and rarely gets into the game these days, and when it does, the New York Times buries it in the 37th paragraph in an article on page 25.

The Iran bombing LA idiocy got me thinking about how far people will stretch the truth to fit their desires and agendas.

Spoiler alert: it is farther than a Speedo on a fat guy.

We have become accustomed to hearing that America is now a “post-truth” society, a place where objective facts have surrendered to subjective interpretations, political loyalties, and ideological agendas. There is probably some truth to that description, but I reject the implication that this is some inevitable stage of human social evolution.

Folks, telling the truth is pretty simple choice.

There is a fundamental difference between misunderstanding something and deliberately misrepresenting it. The former is an ordinary human failing. We all misunderstand things, draw incorrect conclusions, and occasionally allow our assumptions to get ahead of the evidence. The latter, however, is an act of will. It requires a person to subordinate what he knows, or could reasonably discover, to what he wants others to believe.

What concerns me even more is the growing tendency to treat deliberate misrepresentation as morally acceptable provided it advances a sufficiently “righteous” cause. Apparently, if the target is someone we dislike, dishonesty becomes a virtue rather than a vice. The lie is excused because the liar believes the objective is noble and this is not a mere personal failing; this is a dangerous inversion of morality.

For centuries, Western civilization operated, however imperfectly, on the understanding that truth existed independently of our desires. We might disagree about what the truth was, but the disagreement itself presumed that there was something objective to discover. Evidence mattered. Logic mattered. Intellectual honesty mattered.

Today, too many people seem to approach reality as if it were raw material to be shaped into whatever narrative best serves their interests. Facts are no longer the foundation upon which conclusions are constructed. Conclusions are predetermined, and facts are selected, distorted, or discarded according to their usefulness. This isn’t merely a political problem.

It is a moral one.

A society cannot function indefinitely when its members abandon the obligation to represent reality faithfully. Trust evaporates. Institutions lose credibility. Honest disagreement becomes impossible because the participants are no longer arguing about competing interpretations of common facts. They are defending competing inventions of reality.

Perhaps the most destructive consequence is that habitual dishonesty eventually corrupts the liar himself. A person who repeatedly manipulates reality to deceive others may eventually lose the ability, or even the desire, to distinguish what is true from what is convenient.

I don’t believe America has become a post-truth society because truth has somehow ceased to exist. Gravity still works. Two plus two still equals four. Reality continues to impose consequences regardless of what anyone believes about it. Our problem is that too many people have decided that honesty is optional when the truth becomes inconvenient and a lie advances the ball.

None of this is to say that people shouldn’t form, hold, or express opinions. Whether we say them out loud, we all form opinions every minute of every day. As the old saying goes, opinions are like anal orifices, everybody has one.

The vast collections of opinions are parking lots for things we can’t categorize as true or false. Sometimes opinions are supported by facts, sometimes not. Sometimes they turn into truth, sometimes they don’t – but it is important to understand that just because you have an opinion that you can feel in your bones that doesn’t, in and of itself, make it true.

There is nothing wrong with saying, “I don’t know, but will try to find out” because we do live in a world filled with ambiguity. The longest book I could ever write would be titled “Things Mike Doesn’t Know and Is Not Really That Sure About.”

I wish we could have straight up debates rather than yelling past each other in sound bites on TV or in social media. The cure for many of our ills is a widespread airing of the truth. I guess that is just too dangerous for some to contemplate because that kind of thinking ended with Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

We don’t need a new philosophy to solve this problem. We need to recover an old moral discipline: the willingness to tell the truth even when it damages our arguments, embarrasses our allies, or vindicates our opponents.

Once upon a time, people understood they have a duty to the truth, it certainly seems that duty has been abandoned.

As that abandonment was itself a choice, so is the decision to return.

Intellectual honesty is a moral obligation, not a political convenience.