Young men newly coming into full adulthood but also unemployed, undereducated or mal-educated and unmarried all seem to form a witch’s brew for “trouble.” Note that I said “maleducated” in additional to “uneducated.” Spending four to five years earning BAs in liberal arts or most social sciences (becoming indoctrinated in useless social theories) and accumulating considerable student loan debt along the way does not guarantee a remunerative career path much less the ability to buy a house and start a family which in a sense marks the real transition from childhood to adulthood.

Perhaps this result was part of the cynical calculations of Antonio Gramschi’s “March through the institutions” to produce a left-leaning, unemployed (and perhaps unemployable) cohort of angry, frustrated, forever immature young men ready to be mobilized into violence by these suspiciously well organized and well funded protests. The recent anti-ICE, BLM, Antifa, and Hamasnik protests all appear to share a common hatred for Western civilization and a desire to tear it down.

