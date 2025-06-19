Michael Goodwin writes in the New York Post that "Cuomo should thank Zohran Mamdani for making him look like the safe, stable choice for NYC mayor."

Since the New York GOP can’t seem to recruit a candidate in New York City with a greater approval ratting than the Bubonic Plague and incumbent Democrat Eric Adams once agreed with Trump on something, so has to run as an Independent, it is likely the winner of the Democrat primary will be the next mayor of the Bright Lights of Broadway – and if the polls are to be believed, it is down to a choice between Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo – yes, the guy who had to resign his governorship in the wake of a #MeToo sexual harassment scandal.

Cuomo also presided over the deaths of seniors – known to be the most vulnerable to Covid - who were basically confined to typhoid wards in nursing homes during the pandemic - and then trying to cover it up. The Trump DOJ is investigating.

Mamdani is a proponent of "socialism fails because it isn't implemented hard enough, elect me and I'm going to give it to New York good and hard” school of thought.

Don't mess with the Zohran, I guess.

I must give it to the democratic socialists, though. “Democratic socialism” is what they call the sugar-coated poison pill with the caramel Marxist center. They have learned to use Madison Avenue tactics to trick gleeful idiots into swallowing that sugar coated poison pill.

Literally everything Mamdani proposes - from freezing rents to government owned grocery stores - follows the pattern that collapsed one of the world's biggest oil-producing economies in that once produced one of the highest standards of living in the Western Hemisphere - Venezuela - and had their people eating zoo animals and rats before socialism was implemented hard enough.

Having a natural resource upon which the world's economies are built, then facing high demand from ready to buy customers and still screwing it up takes a special skill. New York is sort of like that – it’s not for me – but millions of people want to live there, love the city and the energy, entertainment, and opportunity it represents. The reality is that there is only so much New York to be had. Even after going vertically, land is still a finite resource. There is only so much Manhattan, so much Greenwich Village, so much Soho. Typically, that demand is managed by price and it has been proven time and again that price controls increase scarcity.

And yet, at a campaign event, The Zohran was surrounded by grinning middle aged white progressive half-wits as he announced the steps he was going to take to destroy them and the city they inhabit.

Zohran is the Malcolm "Just Make Illegals Legal" Frost of Josef Stalins.

Frost is another gem - from Florida, no less - a man who proves that you don't necessarily need a lobotomy to be a democratic socialist and join the Democrat Party, but it sure helps.

Maybe it is just me, but Frost seems to be gaining weight on his government salary. His cheeks are beginning to take on that chipmunk look that politicians get from too many calorie rich dinners with lobbyists shilling for government funding for their favorite NGO.

I guess a socialist can benefit from the grift and graft opportunities a capitalist government often presents. Bernie "Three Dachas" Sanders sure has secured his retirement via this method. After a business trip to China to find companies to help us break into the Chinese markets, I told a former boss that nobody understands capitalism – and how to manipulate it - better than a member of the Chinese Communist Party.

But I digress.

New Yorkers are facing a Hobson’s choice: a scandal-plagued Cuomo, a communist cosplayer in Mamdani, or an incumbent who is persona non grata for once agreeing with Trump. What is crazy is that the guy who once mildly agreed with Trump is considered the worst choice of the three.

Where is Snake Plissken when you need him?