I wrote earlier about Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, and more thoughts percolated up today - along with memories of how where we are today started a couple of decades ago.

Fifteen years ago, almost to the day, James Taranto warned in the Wall Street Journal that America’s liberal left was consumed by fantasies of political violence—dreams of insurrection paired with exaggerated fears of reactionary bloodshed, amplified by a compliant media. He dismissed claims that conservatives had unleashed a wave of hatred as a manufactured narrative.

Taranto went on to note how figures on the left were already advancing a false story that the Tea Party was violent. New Yorker columnist Hendrik Hertzberg was still trying to justify the media’s baseless attempt to blame conservatives for the shooting of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, claiming the attack occurred amid a “two-year eruption of shocking vituperation and hatred” supposedly coming almost entirely from the right.

Taranto called it bunk.

He was prescient—up to a point.