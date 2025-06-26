Apparently, the results are in. Democrat introspection has run its course over the past seven months, and they have reached a decision about their way forward and surprise - Ding! Ding! Ding! – it’s socialism!

Did not see that one coming, did you?

I jest.

Of course, you did and if you expected an honest, rational introspection of why they lost and what they needed to do to reengage with the people who left the party and to increase their support, well – you expected way too much from them.

Democrats have been lurching left for decades, moving ever closer to the Marxist ideal, all the while executing domestic policy that made American’s lives poorer and foreign policy that weakened America in the world and in the process, made it subservient to the dictates of global bodies that pretend to govern. The reason, of course, is that the culmination of Marx’s dream was not just communism for all nations, it was global communism.

So yeah, surrendering independence to a global ruling cabal is the American ideal, right? It is right there in the Constitution, isn’t it?

In the aftermath of their Ides of June action, ridding themselves of President Butter Brains and coronating Kamala Harris as their standard bearer, and subsequently blowing $1.5 billion just to lose badly, they moved forward by electing whiny, weak, weepy chairman for their party and a vice chair who is a master grifter willing to stand on the headstones of his deceased high school classmates for personal gain, later using their own cancel culture rules to remove him from office, arguing his election was flawed because he/him was not a bipolar, non-binary, peg-legged, midget, POC, who had PTSD from the ICE raids in Los Angeles.

Never mind that for several presidential election cycles, the Communist Party USA has not put up a candidate for many offices, choosing to support the Democrat instead.

It seems the recent nomination of a foreign-born (Uganda via South Africa – the constitution of which, Ruth Bader Ginsberg said was a model for a new American constitution) Muslim (a Shia) “democratic socialist” (aka a communist) who has been a citizen for all of seven years (2018), holds an undergraduate degree in Africana Studies (not really a high demand field in the private sector), has never had a private sector job (he’s never seen firsthand how economics work) is who the Democrats think “looks like America”.

You are not wrong to feel that all of this has been remarkably inconsistent - but there is one – the consistency of this entire process of self-destruction is their addiction to conflict.

What people need to understand is that anything they claim the particular conflict is about, it isn’t that. It is never what they say it is about because what it is about is conflict – the permanent revolution – for without conflict, there is no need for them.

It’s a tough time for conflict addicts in America.

This is going to sound crazy, but at last count, I have personally put a foot in around 87 countries in a 40+ year career in business, so I have seen a few things and I can tell you one thing for certain – no matter how bad America is claimed to be, as compared to other countries, it is still ridiculously easy (even today) to avoid starvation, get a roof over your head, get health care if you need it, and get back on your feet – of you really want to get back on your feet, that is.

America is so great, you can even get paid to protest it these days.

So, you can understand why the “democratic socialists” need to manufacture conflict to exist. All this winning by capitalism is like rubbing salt in an open wound. If you pay attention to Democrat politicians, the hue and cry is rarely that we aren’t doing anything, it is that we aren’t doing enough, not spending enough, not taxing enough. I can’t recall the last time a Democrat wanted to cut anything.

So, all of it is about conflict. That’s the very reason they continue to put forward increasingly radical candidates. “More salt!” is their battle cry.

Understand that, and it all makes sense.