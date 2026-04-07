Blame Jennifer Siebel Newsom for this one. She is such a perfect example of people with status holding fantastical luxury beliefs, I decided to use her inspiration to synthesize several of my essays about luxury beliefs and the leisure culture that only prosperity can sustain.

There is a category of idea that only exists in comfort. It does not emerge from scarcity, risk, or consequence, but from distance—distance from necessity, from failure, from the kind of reality that forces clarity. Rob Henderson called them “luxury beliefs,” ideas that confer status on those who hold them while imposing costs on those who don’t. They are the intellectual equivalent of a Rolex watch: expensive, unnecessary, and most valuable as a signal. And in modern American politics, they have moved from cocktail-party conversation to legislative ambition.

What we are watching, particularly among today’s progressive leadership class, is not simply a set of bad ideas. It is the institutionalization of ideas that were never stress-tested in the first place. These beliefs are born in environments that have been insulated from consequence for so long that consequence itself begins to feel theoretical. When your neighborhood is secure, your children are in private schools, and your daily life is buffered by wealth and status, you can afford to entertain ideas that would collapse instantly under pressure. The problem arises when those same ideas are exported through policy, regulation, and cultural pressure, onto people who do not have that insulation.

Thorstein Veblen described this instinct more than a century ago when he wrote about the leisure class, a social stratum that prizes symbols over substance, status over utility. Today, that instinct has migrated from material goods into ideology. The modern elite no longer signals status merely through what they own, but through what they believe. Open-ended immigration policies detached from enforcement realities, the dismissal of cultural cohesion as outdated, the romanticization of dependency as compassion—these are not working-class positions. They are the polished artifacts of a class that can afford not to live with the outcomes.

The outcomes are never abstract. They show up in wage pressure at the lower end of the labor market, in strained public systems, in neighborhoods that absorb the friction created by policies designed somewhere else. The cost of these ideas is not paid in Silicon Valley or coastal enclaves. It is paid for by people who do not have the option of retreating behind gates or relocating when the experiment fails.

That is the defining feature of a luxury belief: it is cheap for the person who holds it and expensive for the person who lives under it.

This same detachment from reality reveals itself in a quieter but equally corrosive way in the emergence of a new aristocratic attitude toward work. The notion, now stated openly by political figures and cultural voices, that certain jobs are beneath certain people. That America requires a permanent class of laborers, often imported illegally, to perform the tasks Americans supposedly will not do. It is an extraordinary inversion of the American tradition. This country was not built by people who curated their labor to match their self-image. It was built by people who did what was necessary because necessity left them no alternative.

I’ve lived on the wrong side of that equation. When businesses close, when layoffs hit, when the economy tightens, there is no such thing as a luxury belief about work. There is only the next available opportunity to keep food on the table. You take the job. You learn the skill. You do the work. You don’t ask whether it aligns with your identity, you simply ask whether it pays the bills. That is not a philosophical position. That is reality, and reality has a way of stripping away pretense with remarkable speed.

Which is why the current push to codify these ideas into law is so telling. When figures like California’s First Partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, advocate embedding these belief systems into policy, they are not simply expressing preferences. They are attempting to freeze into law a worldview that only functions inside a protected ecosystem. It is a worldview sustained by wealth, by status, and by a carefully maintained distance from the consequences it creates. Remove that distance, and the entire structure begins to wobble.

That is the uncomfortable truth at the center of all of this: what passes today as progressive “wokeness” is not the product of struggle. It is the product of surplus. It is what happens when a society becomes so successful that some of its most influential members forget the conditions that made that success possible. Work becomes optional in theory. Trade-offs disappear in rhetoric. Limits are treated as injustices rather than realities. And slowly, almost imperceptibly, the culture begins to drift away from the principles that sustain it.

Karl Popper warned that a society unwilling to defend its core principles in the name of tolerance would eventually lose them. What we are seeing now is something broader and more dangerous—a society that is beginning to treat reality itself as negotiable. But reality is undefeated. It does not bend to ideology, and it does not care how morally satisfying an idea sounds in a faculty lounge or a legislative chamber. It asserts itself, eventually and often brutally, in outcomes.

If you wanted to test these beliefs honestly, the experiment would be simple. Remove the insulation. Take the architects of these ideas out of their protected environments and place them in the conditions where their policies actually land. No buffer, no curated surroundings, no escape hatch and let them live for a year under the systems they design for others. It would not take long. The theories would not survive the month, because luxury beliefs are not durable. They are fragile by design and they require sufficient distance from consequence and when that distance collapses, so do they.

All of this leads to a harder conclusion than most people are comfortable stating plainly: these ideas are not just wrong, they are parasitic. They feed on the stability, wealth, and order created by earlier generations, while quietly undermining the very foundations that sustain them. They can exist only so long as there is enough prosperity to absorb their failures. The truth is that prosperity is not infinite, and reality always collects its debts.

The question is not whether these ideas will fail because history proves they will. The only question is how much of the country they take with them when they go.