Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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cat writer's avatar
cat writer
8h

I had a friend who as of now is just about four and a half years dead.

As a teenager and through three years at university he was, in today's terms, "woke" or "socialist" (a term properly applied to the anti-social.) He was an active member of the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

In 1970, he had the opportuity to travel to Cuba. Then, it was illegal for an American to do that. So, he traveled to Montreal and flew to Havana.

I recall a TV reality show called "Scared Straight" where juvenile delinquents went to prison to see how convicts lived and learned how the convicts got there in the first place. This was an attempt to show these delinquents the consequences of the life-path on which they embarked at a stage of their life where they could go in a new direction.

Cuba for this friend was "Scared Straight". After returning to the States, he made a hard right turn. He devoured Ayn Rand's writings and learned about the Austrian School of Economics. He became a gold bug and sold precious metals during the 1978-1980 bull market, multiplying on his already well-to-do circumstances.

For him, it took a week or two. For those who bought into the nonsense in places like Eastern Europe, it has taken generations to recover. I do not know of too many immigrants from Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union, especially the Jewish ones, who indulge in luxury beliefs.

About Rolex watches: I find them heavy or uncomfortable to wear. I learned that within a minute of trying one on. Unless an occupational therapist or athletic trainer tells me to put such a weight on my arm, I won't be buying one of these fancy handcuffs anytime soon. In that case, there is much cheaper equipment available.

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2 replies by Michael Smith and others
Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
8h

All societies have a parasitic layer that lives off of the productive. Our level of prosperity (measured against the human norm over centuries) enables the growth of the parasitic to an unprecedented level. The neat trick is convincing people that they aren't parasites; when I was a defense contractor, I was a parasite - my income being derived from DoD expenditures (which were funded by the productive). Now I collect Social Security, but unlike most, I know that isn't coming out of what I put in (which actually went out to support those collecting then), I am a parasite on the productive now. That is a truth that people are more than willing to ignore to believe in a story that is more comforting.

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