I watched with interest how RFKJ was bringing some knowledge to the Democrats in Congress over the past couple of weeks. He was delivering the truth that we have higher percentages of adults and kids with chronic diseases, that we are sicker and less nourished than before the government got involved in our health – and he wasn’t even talking about the Covid Era of Panic and Insanity. The government food pyramid is making us fatter than ever before, and I think the drugs, the chemicals in our food and our sugar addiction is to blame for turning us into a nation of Tweedle Dums and Tweedle Dees.

Democrats didn’t want to hear how programs they deify are not working.

In contemporary society, the yardstick for success often hinges on intent rather than tangible outcomes. Governments at all levels - local, state, and federal - frequently trumpet initiatives by showcasing the funds allocated rather than scrutinizing the results. This disconnect between ambition and actual achievement permeates public policy and cultural narratives, leaving us to question how monumental feats like the moon landing were accomplished with seemingly primitive technology. The answer lies in a fundamental shift: past successes were rooted in practical problem-solving and measurable outcomes, while today’s metrics often prioritize optics over efficacy.

Governments exemplify this trend by pouring resources into programs with lofty promises - poverty alleviation, infrastructure renewal, or education reform - yet rarely follow through with rigorous evaluation. For instance, billions are spent annually on social programs, but metrics like poverty rates or literacy levels often stagnate or worsen. The focus remains on the act of spending, with press releases heralding budget allocations as victories in themselves. Success is claimed when funds are disbursed, not when goals are met. A housing initiative might boast of its budget but result in fewer homes than planned, or worse, poorly constructed ones. The outcome is reframed as progress, even if it deviates from the original intent, leaving communities with something different but not necessarily better. This sleight of hand substitutes intent for achievement, eroding public trust.

Contrast this with the Apollo program, a pinnacle of human achievement. In 1969, NASA landed humans on the moon using technology that, by today’s standards, appears rudimentary - slide rules, basic computers, and meticulous engineering. Yet, the mission succeeded because it was driven by a culture of relentless problem-solving and accountability. Engineers and scientists were not judged by their intentions or budgets but by whether their spacecraft could survive the harsh realities of space. Every component was tested, every failure dissected, and every success measurable. The goal was clear: land on the moon and return safely. No amount of funding or good intentions could substitute for a functional lunar module or a reliable heat shield. This focus on results, not rhetoric, defined the era’s triumphs.

Today, our AI-driven world excels at manipulating data but often falters in translating that data into real-world impact. Algorithms optimize for clicks, engagement, or predictive models, but they don’t inherently build bridges or cure diseases. The moon landing required people who knew how to make things work - engineers who understood materials, physics, and human ingenuity under constraints. Modern technology, while powerful, can foster a detachment from physical realities, prioritizing virtual metrics over concrete outcomes. A social media campaign might “raise awareness” but fail to solve the problem it targets, yet it’s often celebrated as success.

This misalignment reflects a broader cultural shift. We reward the appearance of progress - announcements, funding, or viral moments - over the hard work of achieving results. To reclaim true success, we must demand accountability: clear goals, measurable outcomes, and honest assessments. The moon landing wasn’t a triumph of intent; it was a triumph of execution. We would do well to rediscover that ethos, ensuring our aspirations are matched by achievements that stand the test of reality.

Performance matters.