Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Eric Ivers's avatar
Eric Ivers
42m

I love the term "twatwaffle". It conjures up such wild and varied mental images. I'm happy to see you using it. I think it's best understood from a British perspective.

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
44mEdited

One suggested correction: Obama's Iranian nuclear deal represented a gift to his soulmates, the Shia Muslim clerics, a payment of the jizya to buy The One acclaim in the eyes of the cult whom Obama apparently hopes will soon rule the world. Hey, but at least those clerics aren't palefaced deplorables.

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