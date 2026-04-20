I was asked over the weekend how I would explain the differences between Obama’s approach to Iran and President Trump’s approach. Rather than isolate Iran as a single data point, I expanded the frame to include each man’s broader foreign policy, specifically the initiatives they originated or materially altered, because that is where the contrast comes into focus. Looking at one decision in isolation invites cherry-picking. Looking at patterns reveals intent.

Since I’m snickering at how little Trump cares about the opinions and feelings of the US and European twatwaffles, my opinion and answer will seem straightforward.

In my view, Barack Obama’s foreign policy was built as much for an audience abroad as it was for any tangible American outcome. His highly publicized trip to Cuba, the first by a sitting U.S. president in nearly nine decades, was emblematic. It was a gesture rich in symbolism and thin on substance, a signal to the international community that America was ready to reposition itself in a way more acceptable to the sensibilities of the global political class. That pattern extended to the Iran nuclear deal, which prioritized diplomatic aesthetics and international approval over structural leverage. Even now, despite a clear record, the narrative persists that these moves were primarily rooted in advancing American strength rather than enhancing Obama’s legacy and standing among the world’s elite decision-makers.

That is not to say there were no intentions of benefit, but the outcomes matter. When you strip away the rhetoric, the measurable gains for the United States were modest at best, and in some cases illusory. The strategy often relied on the assumption that goodwill, once extended, would be reciprocated. History has not been especially kind to that assumption.

In contrast, Donald Trump’s approach operates from a fundamentally different premise. His policies, including his posture toward Iran, begin with the assertion that American interests are not merely one consideration among many, but the central objective. Where Obama sought alignment and approval, Trump has been willing to accept friction and criticism as the price of recalibrating deals he views as unfavorable. That recalibration has come at a cost. Politically, it has invited relentless opposition. Professionally, it has alienated entrenched institutions. Personally, it has made him a permanent outsider to the same global circles that often celebrated his predecessor.

Yet that cost is part of the distinction. Trump’s willingness to absorb it reinforces the argument that his policies are less about personal validation and more about altering outcomes. Whether one agrees with the methods or not, the actions themselves have been consequential. Renegotiated trade agreements, a more confrontational stance toward adversarial regimes, and a refusal to accept legacy arrangements at face value all points to a strategy that prioritizes leverage over optics.

Critics will argue, as they consistently do, that Trump’s approach is driven by ego, that disruption is an end in and of itself. Supporters counter that disruption is necessary when the status quo has produced stagnation or decline. The same inversion applies to Obama, where critics see vanity and supporters see statesmanship. The difference is that the results provide at least some basis for comparison.

When you step back and assess the totality of each man’s foreign policy, the dividing line becomes clearer. Obama’s framework leaned heavily on engagement, accommodation, and the belief that integration into a global consensus would yield stability. Trump’s framework rejects that premise, instead emphasizing negotiation from strength.

You may come to a different conclusion about which approach is preferable, but it is difficult to argue that they are variations of the same philosophy.

One seeks to pay the Danegeld in the hope of buying peace (through actual payments) and debasing America’s standing in the world, trusting those accommodations will temper hostility, and guarantee Obama’s membership in the global elite. The other seeks to end the cycle by demanding better terms upfront for America while asserting American leadership and power, accepting the immediate backlash in pursuit of longer-term advantage and not giving a damn about what the global elite think in the process.

In the end, that is the real distinction.