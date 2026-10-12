It finally hit me that the reason I am seeing so many idiotic posts from the left in my Facebook feed is that I started commenting on the stupidity of them. The Almighty Algorithm has decided because I commented, I must want to see more of them.

The Six Degrees of Separation Intersectionality of Trump coming from the skulls filled with mush are interesting due to the massive disconnects from reality and that makes it really hard to resist responding when you see posts that say something like:

“We’ve wasted a decade because who was elected. We could have spent it making life more equitable, people with Master’s degrees wouldn’t be struggling, and things would be so much less expensive than they are. People would have been less divided. It would have been great except for Trump.”

That’s not verbatim, but it is the gist. Orange Man Bad 24/7/365.

First thing I noticed is that they cut their analysis off at 10 years, so they didn’t have to include Obama, whose two crowning accomplishments were to set back race relations by about three decades, wreck health insurance and make it more expensive for most people, and empower our enemies, particularly Iran. Obama openly expressed his desire that energy prices would “necessarily skyrocket” to force people into using renewables by default.

Then came the Biden years, in which the economy was destroyed by massive spending that produced nothing. Censorship and cancellation came into vogue, and the DOJ was openly weaponized by a malicious, vindictive political operative who Obama wanted seated on the SCOTUS. Obama and Biden were behind the true insurrection, the attempt to impeach and impede a legitimately elected president, almost completely wasting his entire first term by endless investigations. Their efforts culminated when they propagandized a protest as in insurrection so they could prosecute grandmothers. When Biden was somehow elected, the persecution continued via lawfare attempts to bankrupt the former president and jail him and his family members, resulting in the most transparently cooked up miscarriages of justice in a century.

Obama and his administration had their third term, running the government with a dried husk of a man, a cipher of a president sitting the Oval Office to front for them while they ran their game for another four years, beginning with cancellation of pretty much every action that were working on day one, including cancelling pipelines and banning oil production, and emptying the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It became a total of 12 out of 16 years of ignoring the needs of the country as they tried to “fundamentally transform” it into a centrally planned Utopia (because the did such a great job with Obamacare and energy production).

During those years, the education establishment turned out millions of worthless degrees with price tags measured in massive student debt attached, degrees that only qualified people to serve the government as a drone or as scolds for not lining up with the new progressive morality. They were the basis for a planned army of people who produce nothing of value but sit in judgment of anyone who does, an army that hates America as much as the hubristic Barack Obama and his elitist, aggrieved, petulant wife does.

And to prove how much they hated America, the Great Replacement was ramped up as Biden opened the borders to all comers, literally air-dropping illegal aliens all over the country - except, of course, Martha’s Vineyard, where Governor DeSantis sent a couple of loads to enrich the culture of the local populace - but whom the landed gentry shipped out within 48 hours. Of course, they shed tears and wished them well as the buses pulled away but forgot about them about 15 minutes later.

In my observation, the American economy is where it is due to two major factors: the panic stoked by Democrats and their allies about the Wu Flu virus, which was most dangerous for those with pre-existing conditions and people over 65. That panic led to lockdowns that had the effect of concentrating the older people in hospital wards and nursing homes, sentencing many of them to death. It was also a test of how public health laws and powers could be used to “manage” a populace by keeping them ignorant and afraid, a test, sadly, we mostly failed. There are still some people who claim Fauci was right, even after getting their tenth case of Covid after they have taken the initial shots plus 14 boosters.

The second factor was all the spending – and of course the borrowing to support it.

Trump has been no deficit hawk, that is for sure, but what people forget is that while government can’t turn a profit, it has two things in common with business, it has an observable ROI - a return on investment - and most investments in any infrastructure project are long term and take a while to show returns. People also forget that attempting to rebalance a global trade landscape or end the nuclear ambitions of a rogue, terrorism funding state, the national pastime of which is threatening the west with annihilation as soon as they can, are as much a geopolitical infrastructure project as building a road, bridge or a building.

Extremely rapid returns are usually a sign of a scam (unless you posses the investing genius of Nancy Pelosi).

Trump also borrowed when there was almost no interest cost. Obama and Biden, not so much, but the policies of the two established a base for rapid increases in the cost of borrowing due to the maturation of their policies – and here we are.

Given that, at least with Trump’s spending, there are tangible economic and geopolitical returns from rebuilding defense and working to return manufacturing to America. We will never know where the billions Biden spent went, other than to states that proceeded to find even more ways to disappear the money or into the pockets of Democrat allies at home and abroad, fraudsters, and pure waste. Never mind the Covid era, we still have no accounting for where money sent to Ukraine during the Obama administrations went – other than into Hunter Biden’s coke parties (that make the Cornell 7/Jane Doe situation look like a kid’s Sunday School party).

And never forget how Democrats fought tooth and nail to stop attempts by DOGE to reduce waste, fraud and abuse, and that till this day, they still vomit forth the blood libel that “millions of children have died” due to USAID cuts (but will never debate, much less consider, why those countries have continued a half a century of dependence on those funds without improving one iota).

Even with all of that, Trump has brought the rate of inflation back to withing striking distance of normalcy while the economy is beginning to improve - and improve significantly. People need to understand there is little way to overcome the compounding effects of the record rates of inflation Biden’s “inflation is just transitory” team wrought.

The long and short of it is that the problems the kiddies are blaming on “the Boomers” have largely been caused within the past 20 years or so, not necessarily by Trump, but by the progressive Democrat’s reactions to Trump and his policies.

One of the hardest things to resist in manufacturing – and unfortunately in politics – is to over adjust a process without understanding what is causing the variation. Overadjustment creates worse product variability and outcomes, and it seems clear to me that the 2016 reaction to Trump was an overreaction, as was the election of a brain-dead president who was cooked before taking office, the reactions to Covid and to January 6th – all of which made outcomes significantly worse.

Begging for change in the upcoming midterms is another overreaction, an overadjustment we need to avoid.

Electing more Democrats and DSA members is a process killer.

Let’s not do that.

Be patient and pay attention to the ROI.