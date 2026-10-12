Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Mike
Oct 12

Well...you can't argue with stupid and this nation has plenty of stupid people.

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Karen Cook
Oct 12

You laid it all out brilliantly! I’m praying all those with TDS and those just not inclined to vote in Midterms will see this and realize we have to keep the Democrats and their DSA comrades as far away from government power as possible. Even at the dog catcher level!

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