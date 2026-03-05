Unlicensed Punditry

For decades, Washington elites treated American power like a charity program—handing out billions in aid, defending countries that wouldn’t defend themselves, and pretending gratitude was the same as loyalty. That fantasy collapsed. Pax Americana worked only because America carried the entire load. President Donald Trump’s approach is brutally simple: if the United States is paying for security, allies better start pulling their weight. If they won’t, someone else will take their place. Power without results is just expensive theater. Trump is betting that American strength should produce real returns—safer borders, loyal partners, and enemies who think twice before testing us. That’s not naïve diplomacy. That’s strategy.

