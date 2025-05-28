Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mvlbob's avatar
mvlbob
16h

A lesson hard to learn, but necessary. Thanks for the reminder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ThurmanLady's avatar
ThurmanLady
3h

I've seen so many impatient conservatives, some of whom seem to be bitter about it. It's not easy, but I tend to agree with you and Frank. Of course, I'm also at that "it'll either happen or it won't, as usual" place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture