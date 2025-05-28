I’ve said that a great plan executed at the wrong time is a bad plan. I mostly focused on a great plan being triggered when it was too late, but the fact is that triggering it too early can have similar consequences.

Whatever you think of electric vehicles or alternative energy sources, in my mind, these are plans that have merit but were triggered much too early – way before people were ready, before things like energy storage technology and infrastructure were developed in such a way they had a chance to be effective. I wouldn’t call that push a complete failure because technology always grows to fill the gaps, even though they often lag, but forcing the process yielded a less-than-optimal result.

Friend Frank Derfler triggered a thought during an email exchange last night.

That thought has to do with my frustration – and the obvious frustration of millions of people like me – with regards to the progress of the swamp draining for which we voted. The House version of the Big Beautiful Bill may be big and beautiful, but it lacks the aggressiveness I wanted to see on the deficit/debt front, and it preserves some of the spending we wanted to see cut or ended. After reading it, it seems clear that most of that is trying to comply with court rulings while they play out in the processes, but it certainly isn’t the gut punch to the Deep State I anticipated when DOGE got rolling. As a matter of fact, there is little to no codification of DOGE activities in the BBB.

Frank and I were going back and forth about the Autopen scandal, and he asked where I think it is going to go. I replied:

“In all honesty, I don't know. We have never been here before…In an ideal world, those behind the Biden scam from the beginning would be arrested and charged - and do time. Do I think that will happen? I don't. I don't know where we find justice at this point.”

Frank put me in a different frame of mind when he responded:

“’ I don't know where we find justice at this point.’ Just before the mid-terms. No value in prosecuting the DC politicians involved in graft, coverup, etc. in 2025. The "walk of shame" is needed at ...just the right time... before the mid-terms…survival of the agenda demands success in the mid-terms. Patience... No reason to roll out indictments in 25. Enjoy Christmas.”

I have one of those “Pun of the Day” calendars and a few weeks ago one caption read:

“I didn’t see the baseball coming, then it hit me.”

Frank’s email response was like that baseball.

Trump’s first four months have been busier than a hive of bees in the spring. It is hard to argue that he and his administration haven’t kept their promises by attacking the border, trade, foreign policy, eliminating DEI, going after Ivy League indoctrination centers, and a vast array of other issues he ran to stop.

I get it that the DOJ seems to be moving too slow on issues we want to see rectified and exposed – but as another friend told me, we can either do this fast and have it torn down or we can do it methodically and right and make it stick.

And since the mid-terms are coming, timing is important.

I don’t mean the administration is delaying action, they are building up a critical mass of issues, but clearly activist judges are creating logjams, procedural rules and past legislation and rules are creating issues in changing tax policies, and it is no secret that the Deep State has wrapped its tentacles around every federal program to protect them from ever getting cut or eliminated.

A bonus is that the Democrats are on the wrong side of every issue – they are still trying to pull a “Free Mumia” on Abrego Garcia. They are openly campaigning for the “queering” and “transing” of America’s children. They want more taxes and more spending. They want to “Free Palestine”. Everybody (but them) is racist.

Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.

As much as we crave the feeling of a transformational sugar rush, if we can delay the gratification until 2025 when the logjams begin to break, the GOP will ride a wave into the 2026 elections that can’t be stopped – and then there is nothing to stop the transformation from a collectivist quagmire into one nation united, with liberty and justice for all.

Patience is a virtue – and in this case, it is the right plan at the right time.