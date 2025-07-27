We have known for decades that the "officials" in "Palestine" lie, provide false statistics, and stage and film theatrical events for Western media consumption that fit a certain narrative, so much so that during the Yassar Arafat heydays, it earned a nickname – Pallywood.

Facebook friend residing at Airstrip One, Daniel Jupp, points out that the global media and left-learning governments have a Brokeback Mountain problem when it comes to reporting on Gaza - they just can't quit Pallywood.

I guess Wikipedia has the same problem, it defines Pallywood as "... a derogatory term used to falsely accuse Palestinians of staging scenes of suffering and civilian death in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

If you see that definition as a bit of Pallywood, you are not wrong.

Pallywood has led to mind-blowing lapses in Western journalism standards as media dutifully reported even badly staged (so bad it was laughable) scenes and statistics that were presented as "news". I remember a situation back in 1982 when Israel was forced to invade Lebanon to stop cross border terrorist attacks. Yassar Arafat's brother Fathi was the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent and his organization claimed 10,000 dead and 600,000 refugees from the Israeli onslaught. At the time, there were only 300,000 people living in that area – making it a mathematical impossibility there were 600,000 refugees - but these numbers were used so pervasively in the media, they became widely accepted as true.

There have been several instances where a "dead" ambulance driver, EMS worker, or child seem to miraculously return to life in subsequent photos and videos.

And yet, more than 40 years later, the media still reports statistics from the Hamas run Gaza Health Ministry without question.

America has its own version, call it Deportation Theater - where wildly misleading reports, video clips, and uncritical “news” reports claim a parade of horribles every time an illegal alien is detained or deported.

What seems insane to me is the reaction of many Western governments - rather than addressing the obvious falsehoods, they simply try to censor people who are talking about the lies.

Censorship does not stop lies; it merely protects the liar.

By removing content from public platforms, censorship drives misinformation into unregulated spaces like private forums or encrypted apps, where it can spread without scrutiny. A 2018 MIT study found that false information spreads faster due to its emotional appeal, not because of censorship, but suppressing it only pushes it underground, making it harder to counter. By limiting open discussion, censorship allows liars to evade direct challenges, letting their narratives persist in echo chambers unchecked.

Censorship undermines trust in institutions and hinders the discovery of truth. A 2021 Pew Research study showed 59% of Americans view social media censorship as biased, not truth-driven, which fuels skepticism and allows liars to claim victimhood, gaining sympathy. Suppressing false ideas also prevents their refutation, as John Stuart Mill argued in On Liberty (1859), weakening the foundation of truth by stifling debate. The 2020 suppression of certain COVID-19 claims on Twitter, some later validated, illustrates how censorship can bury valid perspectives alongside lies. Open discourse, though imperfect, exposes falsehoods through scrutiny and fosters a more robust truth-finding process, while censorship often shields liars from accountability and lets lies fester in the shadows.

In an interesting twist, censorship can trigger the Streisand Effect, where attempts to hide information - like Barbra Streisand’s 2003 lawsuit over a photo of her home - paradoxically amplify its reach by sparking curiosity and drawing critical eyes toward the situation.

And in these days of social media and AI, when convincing lies are easily created at a keyboard, censorship is even more pernicious and dangerous.

Like I said, censorship never stops lies, it merely protects the liar.