Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Lori Stephenson's avatar
Lori Stephenson
1h

Excellent piece! I agree with your discussion on reading novels. I am a retired hs teacher-our school library was always a plethora of excellent materials , but close to my retirement in 2015, a lot of the novels were replaced with graphic novels-that blew my mind! I cannot imagine what sits on those shelves now.

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Bossa Nogi's avatar
Bossa Nogi
8mEdited

Well done. We live in a society in which practically every element of it is immediately disposable.

Including one’s own memory.

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