The impending release of Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey raises discussion about whether the movie will be true to Homer’s epic and if it isn’t, will anybody notice—because nobody under the age of 40 has read (or will ever read) the original.

I began to think about the truth and the reality of that concern and as I started to dig, I discovered a vast repository of data that people read far less than ever and what they are reading is greatly simplified as compared to what we once considered great literature.

I remember a time when I was in college when I was relating a story about the wisdom of my grandfather, a man who spent his entire life on his farm in rural Mississippi. During the conversation, I used expressions that were perfectly ordinary where I grew up because that was simply the way we communicated. As I talked, I noticed the young lady I was speaking with beginning to look puzzled. She had grown up in a large metropolitan area in the Northeast and, as far as she was concerned, I might as well have been speaking a lost language. Fortunately, we were sitting face to face. I could see the confusion on her face before she ever said a word. I stopped, rephrased what I was trying to say in language more familiar to her, and suddenly we were no longer talking past one another. At that moment, we weren’t merely exchanging words; we were actually communicating.

That memory came rushing back to me this past week after two seemingly unrelated things crossed my eyeballs. The first was an article in The Atlantic—yes, The Atlantic, of all places—titled The End of Reading Is Here by Rose Horowitch. The second was a video shared on X by one of my longtime favorites, Mary Katherine Ham.

Horowitch’s article argued that many of today’s students struggle with Homer, Shakespeare, Tolstoy, Austen, and other classic authors, not because they are less intelligent than previous generations, but because they lack both the habits of sustained reading and the accumulated cultural knowledge those works quietly assume. Mary Katherine’s video featured a college-age woman listening to what struck me as an entirely comprehensible sentence during a television interview. She wasn’t pretending. She genuinely could not decipher what the speaker meant. My first reaction was probably the same one most people had: “How can anyone not understand that?” The more I thought about it, however, the less convinced I became that intelligence had anything to do with it.

That caused me to wonder if we have been looking at the problem backwards. The usual explanation is that literacy is declining because smartphones, social media, and endless streams of short-form content have destroyed our attention spans. There is undoubtedly some truth to that. What if, however, reading is not the disease but one of its symptoms? Reading is not merely the ability to recognize words on a page. It is the visible expression of something much deeper: the ability to communicate inside a shared intellectual world. When that world begins to fragment, reading becomes more difficult because the invisible framework that supports comprehension has already begun to crumble.

Communication has never been simply vocabulary and grammar. It is part common language, part shared history, part social awareness, part cultural context, part visible cues, and part the ability to infer what another person assumes you already know. Every meaningful conversation depends on an enormous amount of invisible infrastructure that most of us never notice because, when it is functioning properly, it makes communication seem effortless. Think about how often we use expressions like “He’s met his Waterloo,” “crossing the Rubicon,” or “opening Pandora’s Box.” Most people of my generation immediately understand what those phrases mean. We don’t stop to explain Napoleon, Julius Caesar, or Greek mythology because civilization has already compressed those stories into shorthand. Language works because societies build communication shortcuts out of shared knowledge.

That is precisely how Homer expected his audience to read. He didn’t pause every few pages to explain the Trojan War, the Greek gods, hospitality, honor, sacrifice, or fate because his audience already possessed the cultural operating system necessary to unpack those ideas. The same is true throughout Western civilization. Shakespeare assumes his audience knows the Bible. Lincoln assumes they understand the Declaration of Independence. Churchill assumes they know history. Hayek assumes they understand economics. Orwell assumes they recognize propaganda when they encounter it. Great writers don’t explain everything because they expect readers to meet them halfway, bringing with them a lifetime of accumulated knowledge and shared cultural experience. Once that common foundation begins to erode, communication itself becomes dramatically more expensive because every conversation requires more explanation before the real conversation can even begin.

That is why I don’t think the young woman in Mary Katherine Ham’s video was stupid. I think she was missing tools. Understanding language requires much more than recognizing individual words. It requires background knowledge, sustained attention, abstraction, inference, and an intuitive sense of where another person’s thoughts are headed before they finish the sentence. Those abilities are not genetic gifts. They are cultivated over years of reading, conversation, observation, and participation in a culture where large numbers of people share the same stories, symbols, assumptions, and historical references. Lose enough of those common reference points and communication begins to resemble my college conversation all those years ago, except this time there is no opportunity to notice the confused expression, no chance to rephrase the thought, and no shared experience from which to build a bridge.

I suspect this is where the internet has changed something far more significant than we appreciate. For nearly all of human history, communication happened face to face. If someone misunderstood you, you knew it immediately. You changed your wording, pointed at an object, drew a picture, laughed, gestured, or approached the idea from another direction until understanding emerged. Communication was an ongoing negotiation between human beings. The internet stripped away much of that feedback while simultaneously allowing each of us to inhabit our own algorithmically curated world. Two people born the same year, living in the same city, and speaking the same language can now possess remarkably little shared cultural knowledge because they have spent years consuming entirely different information, entertainment, history, and assumptions. We usually call that political polarization. I think it is something much deeper than politics. We are gradually losing the shared context that makes communication itself possible.

If that is true, then perhaps we have mistaken cause and effect. We commonly assume people stopped reading books and therefore lost the ability to understand complex writing. I wonder if the relationship actually runs in the opposite direction. What if people are reading less because the cognitive environment that once made deep reading rewarding has begun to disappear? Long-form writing assumes readers can hold multiple ideas in their minds simultaneously, recognize historical references without stopping, infer meaning that is implied rather than stated, and connect one paragraph to the next without constant repetition. Those habits develop inside a culture rich with common stories and shared assumptions. As that common culture fragments, long-form reading becomes more difficult and less rewarding. Schools respond by assigning excerpts instead of books. Writers simplify their prose. Publishers shorten their articles. Readers receive even less practice handling complexity, making the next generation of serious reading more difficult still. That isn’t a conspiracy. It’s a feedback loop.

The biblical story of the Tower of Babel has always fascinated me for that reason. Whether you view it as literal history or enduring metaphor, its central lesson isn’t merely that people began speaking different languages, they suddenly lost the ability to coordinate because they no longer shared understanding. I cannot think of a better metaphor for the internet age. We are surrounded by more information than any civilization in history while simultaneously losing the common intellectual terrain that transforms information into understanding. Homer did not suddenly become more difficult. Shakespeare did not become less readable. We became more fragmented.

Civilizations are held together by roads, laws, markets, institutions, and armies, but they are also held together by something far less visible: a common vocabulary of ideas, stories, assumptions, and symbols that allow millions of strangers to communicate as though they have known one another for years. Once that invisible infrastructure begins to crumble, language itself becomes less efficient. Every conversation requires more explanation. Every disagreement requires more translation. Every generation finds it more difficult to understand the one before it.

That is why I find myself less concerned about whether today’s students can read Homer than whether we are quietly losing the communication tools that make Homer (and ultimately one another) understandable.