I have been trying to understand why income inequality is considered such a terrible problem in a free-market economy. Not poverty, mind you, but inequality. The idea that Elon Musk possesses billions of dollars while some fellow working on an assembly line earns $70,000 a year is apparently evidence that something has gone terribly wrong with capitalism.

The hostility toward wealth has become so intense that Robert Reich, former Labor Secretary under Bill Clinton, wants Musk’s companies nationalized. Other Democrats seem determined to find some crime, real or imagined, for which Musk can be prosecuted, imprisoned, and stripped of his wealth. In true Lavrentiy Beria style, the objective seems to be finding the crime to fit the punishment.

I have trouble understanding why, because intellectually and logically, none of this makes sense to me.

The argument seems to rest on the peculiar assumption that wealth exists in some finite quantity, and Musk has so much because somebody else has been deprived of his rightful share. It is as though the American economy is a gigantic poker game, and every dollar won must necessarily have been lost by somebody else. That is not how wealth works, although it is a remarkably convenient explanation if your political ambitions depend upon convincing people that somebody else is responsible for their circumstances.

Much of the confusion comes from conflating four entirely different things: income inequality, wealth inequality, poverty, and economic exploitation. These are not interchangeable concepts, although they are routinely treated as such by people proposing to correct the resulting injustice with somebody else’s money.

Income is what you earn. Wealth is what you own. Poverty is economic deprivation. Exploitation involves obtaining an advantage through unfairness, coercion, or abuse of power.

None necessarily establishes the existence of the others.

Consider Musk and our hypothetical assembly-line worker. Musk’s wealth consists primarily of ownership interests in companies whose valuations reflect what investors believe those enterprises are worth. If his holdings increase by $50 billion tomorrow, no corresponding $50 billion has been removed from manufacturing workers’ paychecks. Likewise, if those companies lose half their market value next week, the missing billions do not magically appear in working-class bank accounts.

Wealth is not a fixed pie, and prosperity is not a zero-sum proposition.

Our assembly-line worker might earn $70,000 annually while the entrepreneur who created the enterprise becomes a billionaire. The worker may also enjoy a standard of living unimaginable to his grandparents. Both things can be true simultaneously. Inequality may have increased enormously, but so has the worker’s prosperity.

Where, exactly, is the injustice?

Inequality measures the relative distance between economic outcomes, not the absolute circumstances of the people involved.

Imagine two societies. In the first, the average worker earns $40,000 while a successful entrepreneur earns $400,000. In the second, the worker earns $80,000 while the entrepreneur earns $8 million. Assuming comparable purchasing power, the second worker is twice as prosperous, but the income ratio is ten times greater.

Would we really argue that the first society is economically superior simply because the rich fellow isn’t quite so rich?

Apparently, some people would (and do).

The free market does not compensate people according to how hard they sweat, how many hours they work, or how deserving somebody else thinks they are. Economic rewards emerge from millions of individual decisions by consumers, employers, investors, and competitors.

A machinist might produce a hundred thousand dollars in annual economic value. An engineer might invent a process improving productivity across fifty factories. An entrepreneur might create a product purchased by a hundred million people. Their contributions operate on different scales, and consequently, their rewards can be enormously different.

There is nothing inherently immoral about that arrangement.

Certainly, markets are imperfect. Monopolies, regulatory capture, political favoritism, and restrictions on competition can produce fortunes owing more to government privilege than productive enterprise. I have no affection for businessmen who become wealthy by convincing politicians to protect them from competitors. But that is an argument against economic privilege, not wealth itself.

What I find curious is how frequently political discussions begin with the billionaire’s wealth rather than the worker’s prosperity. Suppose we could double the real standard of living of every poor American, but doing so would triple every billionaire’s wealth. Would that constitute economic success or failure?

The answer depends upon whether your objective is improving the circumstances of poor people or diminishing those of wealthy people.

And those are not the same objective.

There is also a fundamental philosophical distinction between equality before the law and equality of economic outcomes. The former is essential to a free society. The latter requires continual intervention in the consequences of individual choices.

Give a thousand people precisely the same amount of money tomorrow morning. Some will save, some will invest, some will spend, and a few will probably lose everything before lunchtime. Before long, inequality will reappear, even if nobody cheats, steals, or exploits anyone. Preventing that outcome requires someone standing over the participants, deciding which economic consequences are permissible and which must be corrected.

We have a name for that arrangement, and it ain’t a free market.

I suspect this is why inequality has become such a politically useful concept. Poverty requires difficult questions about productivity, education, opportunity, personal choices, and the institutions making prosperity possible. Inequality offers a simpler explanation: somebody else has too much.

Once accepted, the political solution becomes obvious. Find the fellow with too much, take some away, and distribute it according to the enlightened judgment of those who managed to get themselves elected. None of this means poverty should be ignored or fortunes accumulated through fraud, coercion, corruption, or government privilege should escape scrutiny - but the mere existence of a billionaire is not evidence that a working man has been cheated.

I am far more interested in whether the working man’s real wages are increasing, whether his children have greater opportunities, whether he can accumulate property, and whether our economic institutions allow him to improve his circumstances through his own efforts.

I am considerably less interested in how much richer somebody else might be.

A free society should concern itself with removing barriers to prosperity, not treating prosperity itself as evidence of wrongdoing.

After all, making a billionaire poorer does not necessarily make a poor man richer. It might make the statistics look more equitable, but statistics don’t buy groceries, pay mortgages, or put children through college.

The objective of a prosperous society ought to be creating more wealth, not simply ensuring that nobody gets too much of it.