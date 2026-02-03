Unlicensed Punditry

WTF indeed. This is the asymmetry nobody wants to admit. The left canonizes criminals and erases the virtuous. They build saints out of lawbreakers and bury decent people in silence. That isn’t compassion—it’s inversion. It’s moral fraud. Minnesota isn’t an outlier; it’s a symptom. One side excuses chaos, riots, and lies if they serve power. The other side buries its dead quietly and is told to shut up. Trump wasn’t the beginning of this hatred—he exposed it. They don’t hate a man. They hate borders, order, faith, accountability, and memory itself. We aren’t the same. And we never were.

"One of us needs to move out", indeed.

There is no nation or principality on this earth that would take the progressives, with their baizuo attitudes and wealth-crushing preening entitlement.

