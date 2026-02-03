One of these things is not like the other.

We are not the same.

It amazes me to think that Charlie Kirk was murdered a short five months ago and unless you are a conservative or a Christian, his memory is already fading from the popular mind – but I can guarantee that any school child, if they were asked who George Floyd was, they would know.

George Floyd is taught as part of American history, an example to support the thesis that America is still racist and white supremacists are still killing racial minorities with reckless abandon. Floyd was an unrepentant career criminal who once held a loaded gun to a pregnant woman’s abdomen as a threat.

Charlie Kirk, even though he was killed by a person infected by this same left-wing psyop as the protesters in Minnesota, is not taught about—his legacy is barely spoken about outside conservative Christian circles. He was a good man, a Christian, an autodidact who would debate anyone about anything at any time. His weapons were God, his intellect, and his willingness to engage. His “crime” was being a threat to leftist orthodoxy.

The left elevates criminals and activists killed or injured in the act of threatening liberty or breaking the law by “reimagining” their life histories, turning them into martyrs while they ignore good people who were injured or murdered by their “heroes”, treating them as afterthoughts. Charlie, Laken Riley, Iryna Zarutska, Jocelyn Nungeray, Debrina Kawam (immolated in a NYC subway car as she slept), 19 year-old Dacara Thompson (kidnapped, killed and her body thrown off a bridge in Maryland), and the list continues to grow. There are hundreds who have been killed by illegal aliens driving drunk or holding CDL’s they are not qualified to hold yet issued by left wing state governments. These are people killed because of Democrat DA’s who refuse to prosecute crime and work to shield minority and illegal alien criminals.

So yeah, we are not the same.

The “protests” in blue states like Minnesota aren’t about illegal immigrants any more than they were about George Floyd or any other person of any other race who died in police custody.

The progressive left uses any excuse to hijack any public unrest to advance their quest for total power. Just think of this in terms of Jussie Smollett and the hundreds of racial hoaxes that have been perpetrated over the past several years.

Just yesterday, a widely shared claim that white students forced a Black classmate to drink urine — which circulated as a hate crime story — was shown to be false. a Texas district court judge ordered a $3.2 million judgment against the mother and attorney who had publicly alleged that a middle-school student was “tortured” by classmates — including the claim about being forced to drink urine.

“Hands up, don’t shoot!” was a lie. The Obama/Holder DOJ investigated Ferguson for over a year and found no evidence of racist policing – of course, the politicized DOJ rapped their knuckles because they couldn’t leave without doing something.

In Baltimore, Freddie Gray was not the only prisoner who got “tuned up” by a police force in which minorities were the majority of officers, the police chief and the mayor were both black Americans. Three of the six officers charged were black and all were defended by the police union.

Eric Garner died when officers tried to arrest him for selling single cigarettes – a law put in place and ordered enforced by New York City government because single cigarettes couldn’t be taxed and they wouldn’t get their cut.

If you look at how President Trump has been relentlessly pursued since he rode down the golden escalator and how he is denied any semblance of intellectual due process and is assumed guilty of any and all accusations, how the worst motives are assigned to every action (even benign ones), how he is always claimed to be wrong or his reaction is somehow tainted simply because he is who he is, how they apply the “butterfly effect”, screaming that him drinking his fifth Diet Coke of the day caused a famine in the Sudan, and how the opposition, like rust, never sleeps, you should recognize those same characteristics in how those people see and interact with you.

It is maddening, especially when the clowns they send out to attack Trump are such idiots.

But it proves it is not just Trump they hate; it is our America they despise.

For years, I have thought there was a coming split, that American states would start to secede because oil and water are truly immiscible.

For decades now, America is in a bad marriage and just staying together for the kids but now the kids are on their own and one half of the marriage won’t let go because they need our financial support – even though they despise us and have been schtupping their Marxist literary professor at the community college for years.

We have already divorced (seceded) in all but a formal declaration.

Now one of us needs to move out.