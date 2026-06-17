Having led companies and divisions through tough markets, and having been in charge of businesses with genuinely challenging dynamics, I understand that sometimes market paradigms shift. Entire industries can wake up one morning and discover the world changed while they were sleeping. You can get caught flat-footed, and that puts management in a difficult spot, especially if your real job is to manage the decline of a business everybody knows is dying but nobody wants to tell the shareholders.

Thankfully, I have mostly been part of companies whose senior leadership actually wanted to compete. They saw a path, often a difficult one, back to profitability and strength. More importantly, they had the patience, discipline, and capital to finance a turnaround.

But I also know there are companies—hell, entire industries—that simply do not want to compete. Even if they did, many no longer possess the resources, talent, or institutional will required to do so. There are organizations that no longer want to produce a product people will like, use, and buy because they have lost faith in the product itself. They find it beneath them. They are above all that now.

I just finished reading an article about the catastrophic collapse of jobs in Hollywood.

The film industry was once a cornerstone of American culture and one of the crown jewels of the entertainment universe. When I was growing up, going to the movies was an event. It was something you looked forward to all week. The biggest problem wasn’t finding something worth seeing. It was deciding which movie you wanted to see most.

Of course, the market has changed. Streaming transformed the industry, and studios largely became internet media companies chasing subscriptions instead of ticket sales. Every major player—Disney, Paramount, Netflix, Prime, Warner Brothers, and the rest—has a handful of worthwhile shows and films.

A handful.

Better than 80 percent of their catalogs are filled with content that twenty years ago would never have made it past a conference room pitch meeting. The standards have collapsed.

And network television is even worse.

It has become a wasteland of interchangeable procedurals and sitcoms apparently designed for people with an IQ south of room temperature. It is as if Mike Judge’s Idiocracy was viewed by network executives as an instructional documentary rather than a satire.

I have believed for years that Hollywood is either dying or already dead and simply lacks the self-awareness to admit it.

The reason is simple. They no longer make entertainment for broad audiences. They make products for increasingly narrow ideological audiences while convincing themselves they are producing art. They refuse to make the kinds of movies ordinary people actually enjoy.

I realized this after Covid when my wife and I went to see Top Gun: Maverick, the first movie we had seen in a theater in years. When we left, we felt great. The movie was exciting, fun, visually spectacular, and most importantly, it wasn’t lecturing me. It wasn’t trying to re-educate me or make me feel guilty about my existence. It was simply entertaining.

I immediately wanted to see it again.

That feeling used to be common. People watched Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jaws, Rocky, and Back to the Future repeatedly because they enjoyed them. Today, even the better movies rarely generate that kind of enthusiasm. Most are disposable. You watch them once, forget them three days later, and move on.

The reason is straightforward. Modern movies are increasingly agenda-driven rather than entertainment-driven. Hollywood seems determined to educate, enlighten, correct, instruct, deconstruct, reconstruct, and generally improve us. The one thing it seems less interested in doing is entertaining us.

Customers always notice.

And this is not our first rodeo.

America lost much of its industrial base not because Americans suddenly forgot how to make things. We lost it because the people making decisions often preferred not to compete. It was easier to shut down steel mills and factories and move production to places where labor was cheaper, regulations were lighter, and governments were willing to subsidize production.

The executives got their quarterly numbers, politicians got campaign contributions, consumers got cheaper products, and America got hollowed out.

Now we discover that many of those decisions made in boardrooms during the 1980s and 1990s left us dangerously dependent on geopolitical rivals for critical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, electronics, rare earth minerals, and industrial capacity.

National security turns out to matter after all.

To be fair, it wasn’t solely the boardrooms. Unions, activist organizations, and politicians all played their part. Decades of demands, regulations, mandates, litigation, and political interference helped price many American workers and industries out of global competitiveness.

Politicians who learned nothing from the last fifty years insist that the solution to every economic problem is forcing employers to pay ever-higher wages regardless of productivity, skill, or market realities. They speak endlessly about “living wages” while carefully ignoring that businesses must actually remain alive to pay them.

Calling for thirty-dollar-an-hour burger flippers may sound compassionate in a campaign speech. In practice, it often becomes wage suicide.

Now progressive politicians have moved beyond merely making businesses unprofitable. In some places, they are openly discussing measures that would make it difficult—or even illegal—for companies to close locations that are losing money because of crime, regulation, taxation, or government policy.

Imagine opening a restaurant, losing money every month, being robbed twice a week, watching customers disappear, and then having politicians tell you that you are morally obligated to continue operating for the public good.

That is not capitalism. It is a hostage situation.

Hollywood, much like much of corporate America, appears trapped by the same delusion. Rather than asking why audiences are leaving, they blame them. Rather than building products people want, they lecture customers about what they should want.

Just as every failed business eventually discovers, customers have a nasty habit of taking their money elsewhere.

The market is many things, but one thing it rarely is for long is charitable toward people who refuse to compete.