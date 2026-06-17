Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
14hEdited

"They no longer make entertainment for broad audiences. They make products for increasingly narrow ideological audiences while convincing themselves they are producing art. They refuse to make the kinds of movies ordinary people actually enjoy."

Spot on & I'm in the biz. They make movies for each.other now, to prove how "woke" they are. That's not a recipe for success rather disaster.

The biz is in a state of collapse, to what degree is hard to ascertain precisely but it's definitely in a downward spiral. Can it come back? Anything's possible but I don't see it. That would have to entail a sea change in personnel & that's just not going to happen. It's an insular den of nepotism & old boy's network routine that does everything to protect & insulate itself from the outside. I mean look @ the response to the Ellison take over of Paramount; that they might lose one movie studio to their leftist groupthink sends The Usual Suspects into fits of uncontrolled rage. Moreover, they're doubling down on the political content; there's a movie in the pipeline with Sean Penn directing about some police officer during Jan 6; now where do you think that is going?

Yeah, that's an easy one. Hollywood's best years are in the rear view mirror now. Any revolution in film - if it comes @ all - will have to come from the independent side.

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Machinegun Willie's avatar
Machinegun Willie
12h

Hollywood, the tv networks, and their advertisers are, as you said, “dead already, they just lack the self-awareness to realize it.”

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