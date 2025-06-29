Unlicensed Punditry

the long warred
3h

Communism works great- as a weapon against the people.

If you don’t want people except for servants, preferably commuter servants then perfection.

NYC is voting Communist, it’s voting Snobbery, or at least to the Snobs benefit.

NYC or at least Manhattan is being deliberately depopulated for decades. Manhattan will become an estate of castles in the sky. Literally cloud people.

See LMDC / Lower Manhattan Development Corporation (WTC) and the Port Authority (which was supposed to build a tunnel for the Port of NYC, instead all the Ports are in NJ) and Urban Renewal for measures of depopulation that have worked in the past. See also Civil Rights and Police Brutality being used to increase crime to a point where the prosperous middle class is driven away, the prosperous middle class being troublesome about governance today and dangerous potential rivals to elites tomorrow.

If Taxes, regulation, crime, riots, sadistic traffic patterns, et al can’t get the peasants out- then food shortages will.

Elites who wish to remain have their own tax codes, etc and always have, simply put Manhattan will become Windsor Castle in the Sky.

No Peasants,

No Burghers.

Perhaps some servants, but increasingly servility is automated.

In any case the economic case for Cities has long vanished as power, transportation, communication and industry have long since been distributed in many directions. There was once a case for castles but that vanished with gunpowder, the case for cities vanished with electricity. ⚡️

Weep not for Manhattan for Manhattan never shed a tear for anyone, but extracted oceans of tears, sweat and blood 🩸 from all America and the world.

The Cities like Castles shall become Estates, Tourism attractions or ruins. Adieu.

Harald Gormsson
5h

It is worth remembering that not even the Germans could make Marxism work, no matter how hard they tried.

