Many years ago, long time 60 Minutes commentator Andy Rooney opined:

“Communism got to be a terrible word here in the United States, but our attitude toward it may have been unfair. Communism got in with a bad crowd when it was young and never had a fair chance… The Communist ideas of creating a society in which everyone does his best for the good of everyone is appealing and fundamentally a more uplifting idea than capitalism. Communism’s only real weakness seems to be that it doesn’t work.”

Now the Zohran has combined Stalinism and Oprah-ism, promising New Yorkers that if elected, the bourgeoisie will be crushed and everyone is going to get a car through the miracle of communism.

With liberals in the US, there always seems to be some sort of preferential angle to any promised wealth distribution, some grievance, historical crime or perceived slight, so hurt that must be assuaged. This simple act of differential treatment illustrates the obvious false premise in Marxist thought, the premise that all people can be forced to be equal. Democrats promise this deferential treatment all the time; it is the very basis for their existence. They pander to selected groups saying, “If you will just help us gain control, we will treat you with preference”. The problem with this logic is that the same promise is being given to blacks, Hispanics, the poor, the ANTIFA/BLM kiddies…to every left leaning constituency.

I have news for you comrades, if everyone is special – then no one is. If your thought is that “I’ll just get mine first”, then you are even more despicable than a Marxist, you are just a crass and greedy political opportunist. The only difference between you and a common thief is the method of your crime.

The crazy part of it is that neither the aggrieved parties in America or the Democrats ever recognize the logical fallacy of supporting socialism while in the very same breath, being promised special treatment, or maybe they do, and it is simply about power.

America was supposed to be “post-racial” after the election of our first black president but there were sentiments that echoed the idea that “now that we have a brutha in the White House, we gonna get ours”.

This is not a racist statement, just one backed up in the words of black Obama supporter, Peggy Joseph, when she was captured on video at an Obama rally in Florida. She said:

“I won’t have to worry about putting gas in my car. I won’t have to worry about paying my mortgage. You know, if I help him, he’s gonna help me.”

This is a sentiment that isn’t limited just to blacks, or any particular race for that matter. The Democrats count on support from a variety of disparate classes, groups and political beliefs all with one thing in common – a belief that government is the solution to cure whatever their grievance happens to be…and that is the core definition of Marxism.

Democrats, liberals and “progressives” will never truly support free enterprise or capitalism in any shape form or fashion. They might pretend and tolerate it for a while because it generates the money that they need to play “redistributor” in chief, but they don’t believe in it. They will scream it from the highest peaks and express their indignation to you for even questioning them if you challenge them about it – but at their core, they don’t believe in it.

Free enterprise and capitalism are defined in economic terms, but the same precepts are true in the marketplace of ideas. Just like a product or service, ideas in a free market will either succeed or fail based on the value and merits of the idea in the mind of the consumer. Marxists have demonstrated the fear of freedom of ideas by restrictions or total government control of the press. The USSR had Pravda, in China, the government owns all the news outlets and the Internet, one of the first moves of Castro and his ideological brothers in Iran and Venezuela made was to take over the press to eliminate “dissent”. We have had a little different experience here in the US, first with the so called “fairness doctrine” and attempts to censor and give government control over the Internet (the SOPA Act, Net Neutrality, etc.), and the grossly biased media that self-censors and propagandizes.

Can’t have too many people out there thinking for themselves, now, can we?

There will never be a time when true compromise is possible between freedom and Marxism. The two are completely and irreconcilably incompatible.