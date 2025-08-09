Unlicensed Punditry

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2h

I can't say I haven't told a woman "those pants don't make your butt look big", however I try to never be a hypocrite. Not always succeeding doesn't mean you shouldn't try. I agree that the level of hypocrisy exhibited by the public is a gauge of the health of the nation. Evil begets evil, and the example of lying and getting away with it makes it easier for everyone else to do so. People are lazy, and making the easy way out easier sort of guarantees more lying and hypocrisy will occur.

Alexander Scipio's avatar
Alexander Scipio
2h

No, everybody doesn’t lie. I don’t lie - at all; not even “white lies.” My USAFA honor oath has stuck with me for 50+ years: “I will not lie, cheat or steal, nor tolerate among us anyone who does.”

