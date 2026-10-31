I’ve been feeling it for a while, but I finally realized that I have finally crossed over both chronological and cultural lines.

Some award show was being promoted the other night on TV and I didn’t recognize a single name of any of the nominees. Upon reflection – and coffee – I realized it started when I reached my mid-fifties or so, but with each passing year, it seems the names and performances of an increasing number of “stars” have been lost to me – but this year is the first year that I didn’t recognize any of the names.

My wife didn’t help this week when she asked me if I realized that my “half-century” high school reunion was being held next year.

How’s that for a shot of the ole mortality juice?

Given that, I was thinking this morning that age and experience matters in many ways, especially in culture and society and I came up with the shirtsleeve batch of groupings, that while not really original or exclusive, seem reasonable to the casual observer:

If you want traditional beliefs to be protected, maintained and obeyed - be governed by people over 65. We have less time ahead of us than any other class, so we spend time obsessing over the past and that drives our perspective. We hate change, especially anything that involves rapid movement - because those hurt. We like art because it is the only thing that moves less than we do. We know history, because we were alive during a lot of it, some of us even making it. We know what works and what doesn’t from that history and we also know what changes have a chance to work.

If you want reasoned proposals and slow change hire the 40-64 group. They don’t have arthritis yet, still have most of their muscle mass and just enough energy left to complete complex tasks - just slowly. They have learned which brick walls to avoid and while they are still enthusiastic about the future, they have begun to realize that the “future” comes at you hard after you turn 40 and that tempers their thinking with reason. They tend to be focused on the present because they have had their glory days but still wish they could have just one more shot at them.

If you want rapid change, get the 25-39 age group. Young, educated, full of energy, just enough life experience to be sort of right and sort of wrong, still ready for change because their generation hasn’t learned all the hard lessons yet, but their kids are teaching them about reality. They don’t have lots of time to entertain frivolous ideas because they have to take three kids to three different sports practices or games and they forgot to get orange slices and Powerade at Kroger on the way home from work. This group has experienced enough success and failure that they have hope for more success and less failure in the future. They spend more time looking forward than back.

If you want total chaos, the 24 and under bunch. Filled with hubris of youth, there is no boundary they won’t challenge, no river they won’t try to swim because they haven’t had a failure serious enough that it hurt. Their parents are still available and willing to help them, and the Bank of Mom and Dad is still open and their room is still as it was when they left for college. They take risks because there is a safety net if they fail. Even though their metabolism is still high enough for them to eat ice cream for dinner, they still get a sugar rush from radical ideas and still flock to causes - because life hasn’t taught them about second and third order thinking. Even though the law and society considers this a class of “adults” most of them are still the same kid that couldn’t go to sleep on Christmas Eve because they still believed in Santa Claus - and their parents and grandparents still see them that way.

Anyway – gotta run – literally, I’m medicating my arthritic joints and lacing up my Hoka Clifton 10’s for a little roadwork with my pups with the reward of more coffee later.

Hotty Toddy - Go Rebels, Hail State, and to all my friends, may College Game Day illuminate your morning and may you face the day with the reckless energy of Pat McAfee and the sardonic wisdom of Nick Saban.