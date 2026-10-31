Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)'s avatar
Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)
6h

Celebutards and sport$ball are dead to me. I shut off the TV 25 years ago and not only don't miss it, but I can no longer stand to be in a room with one that is on.

Reply
Share
Beth Impson's avatar
Beth Impson
5h

50th wedding anniversary last year. I couldn't possibly care less about pop culture today than I already do. When modern music is imposed on me in a restaurant I am appalled. I am so grateful that the youngsters I teach in a homeschool co-op are seriously loving classic literature and real history. There may be hope . . .

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture