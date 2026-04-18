Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

The battlefield now isn’t just reality—it’s hyperrealism. Not what is, but what is presented as more real than reality itself. Narratives don’t just compete with facts—they replace them. People react to simulations, headlines, clips, and curated outrage as if they’re the full picture. That’s the danger. Donald Trump operates in outcomes—blockades, deals, measurable shifts. The opposition operates in hyperreality—reframing outcomes into failure regardless of facts. And in that environment, perception becomes weaponized. But here’s the catch: hyperrealism only holds until reality intrudes. And when it does, the illusion doesn’t bend—it breaks.

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Henry Scuoteguazza's avatar
Henry Scuoteguazza
4h

Well said! I've noticed that people often make these three errors. 1. Confirmation bias. They accept only information that supports their beliefs and reject info that doesn't. 2. Either-or thinking (or us vs them thinking). Consists of reducing everything to two choices, one good and one bad or evil. 3. Mind reading: thinking you can tell what someone you disagree with is actually thinking.

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