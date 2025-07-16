Unlicensed Punditry

chad
10h

Part of the problem is that, without that connection to God that brings the Bible to life, the Constitution has no life either. This is why Adams said that, "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." If you reject God, there is nothing constraining the conscience to actually follow the Constitution.

sean anderson
9h

And they read the Bible without any sense of nuance or of context. The “ger” or “stranger” who lives inside the allotted lands of the tribes of Israel were expected to abide by the same laws as governed their hosts. But they could not raise up and worship their ancestral idols. But the ILLEGAL ALIENS whom the leftists are championing are breaking the laws of our land and their defiantly waving their national flags is akin to the raising of foreign idols in ancient Israel.

