Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry's avatar
Harry
2h

Dogs are much smarter than most California voters, especially Democrat voters.

Reply
Share
Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
2h

Nobody is cleaning up California because there is still wealth to be plundered. As long as the plundering is successful and unpunished, why would you expect it to stop?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture