According to ScienceAlert dot com, in 2022 NASA conducted an experiment that sounded like something pulled straight from science fiction. The agency deliberately smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if it could alter the object’s orbit around its larger companion asteroid. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission turned out to be wildly successful, reducing the orbital period of the asteroid pair Didymos and Dimorphos by an astonishing 33 minutes. New measurements later revealed something even more remarkable: the impact did not simply change the relationship between the two asteroids. It altered the entire orbital path of the Didymos-Dimorphos system as it moves through space. In other words, humanity has now successfully changed the orbit of a natural object around the Sun.

Yay us. Go Earthers.