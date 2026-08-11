Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
6m

What, if any effect, do you think that the resurgence of Christianity will have on the trajectory towards the loss of liberty and individual freedom we seem destined for?

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
13m

The name “Katy Perry” evokes for me the erstwhile Christian singer who quickly learned that the lesbo-leaning “I kissed a girl” would win her thirty pieces of silver more quickly than any Christian rock song. And who also learned the Corporal Acts of Mercilessness would win her a lovely New World Spanish villa, a former convent, that had been the designated retirement home for the last two surviving nuns of the contemplative religious order that had lived there. - - - Let them live on the streets!

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