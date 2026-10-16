Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
Oct 16

You write: "If I fall short of my religion, it isn’t the fault of the religion, it is my failure. I know what I am supposed to do, sometimes I just can’t seem to do them."

Some 2000 years ago, Paul wrote in Romans 7:15-20:

"15 I do not understand my own actions. For I do not do what I want, but I do the very thing I hate. 16 Now if I do what I do not want, I agree that the law is good. 17 But in fact it is no longer I who do it but sin that dwells within me. 18 For I know that the good does not dwell within me, that is, in my flesh. For the desire to do the good lies close at hand, but not the ability. 19 For I do not do the good I want, but the evil I do not want is what I do. 20 Now if I do what I do not want, it is no longer I who do it but sin that dwells within me."

Mr. Smith, your problem is nothing new. It is a constant in humanity. You are in good company.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
Oct 16

The question is how do you reconcile living with people who don't share your beliefs. Seems you either must convert them or separate yourself from them; or do you see some other alternative?

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