Something has been weighing on my mind and my heart for a while, so I’m going to try to explain it in the hopes that if others are dealing with the similar thoughts, this might help me – and them – find an answer for ourselves.

I’m going to begin with an admission.

I struggle with non-Christian, secular, atheistic, and even sometimes agnostic views of America.

Many know of Charlie Kirk’s masterful explanation of how America was founded as a Christian nation (if you haven’t seen it, click the link) by Christians and for Christians by citing historical and scriptural evidence of how the values and principles of our founding are directly tied to biblical values and principles.

I’m not typically a fan of megachurches and their pastors and I only know of pastor Josh Howerton of the Lakepointe megachurch in Dallas through his videos and interviews – and through some controversies that have arisen around him. Since his commentary and teaching ring true to me, I spent some time researching the controversies and after seeing that most of the criticism is coming from so-called “progressive” Christians via left wing networks like MSNOW, rightly or wrongly, I have more or less set those aside.

I do agree with an analogy he used.

He noted that our representative Republic has become more of a democracy over the years but continued to function because Americans still were predominantly Christian - but now that Christianity has waned over the past 30 years or so, we see more issues in society and governance. He likened it to having computer hardware that was built to run under a certain software (Christianity) but now has had incompatible software (secular progressivism) installed on it and we shouldn’t be surprised we are having problems with it.

It is, I think, a plausible analogy.

I’m completely at odds with people who try to invalidate Christianity because bad things were done in its name by fallible and fallen humans. This is akin to a teacher prepping a student for a test, and then the student ignoring the classwork, not studying, then failing the test and blaming the teacher.

Evil people will find ways to do evil things and use anything possible to facilitate and then cover for them.

If I fall short of my religion, it isn’t the fault of the religion, it is my failure. I know what I am supposed to do, sometimes I just can’t seem to do them.

But being a Christian, I tend to see things through a Christian worldview that includes a life after death, and I think that is the most important separating point between believers and non-believers because when you believe, it changes your outlook on life and how you live it.

And I also believe there are people who claim to believe, really don’t. They are just not sure.

People who don’t know Christ are, I think, generally are in the “why bother” camp – they may not admit it openly, but if there is nothing after death, what is the point of following the laws of an entity that doesn’t exist and why engage with people who are nuts enough to believe there is?

It is hard for me to conceptualize how people who don’t believe that their existence will matter to someone 50, 100, or a thousand years after you are no longer part of the corporeal world and your influence simply evaporates into nothingness.

From a scientific standpoint, my DNA is the sum of all those in my lineage who came before me. Why would that also not apply to the supernatural me – the essence of my existence and my soul?

I believe it does - and who comes after me, my children, their children and their children’s children will carry part of my physical and spiritual content forward – and the evidence of that is legion.

Because people believed, Western Civilization was created and grew to dominate the world. Western Civilization grew because it sought to spread Christianity as one, if not the, main goal and the shared belief that there is something more, another life, after death bonded entire nations together in that effort.

Pursuit of riches just doesn’t have the power to do what was done.

Was it perfect? Was it always for good? Were the outcomes always what was planned?

No, no, and no.

But humans aren’t perfect. Our execution is flawed. There was only ever one perfect human, and He was crucified for it.

C.S. Lewis famously stated, “I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen: not only because I see it, but because by it I see everything else.”

A powerful, descriptive quote - but to fully understand its meaning, you need to understand what preceded that sentence, which was this:

“This is how I distinguish dreaming and waking. When I am awake I can, in some degree, account for and study my dream. The dragon that pursued me last night [for example] can be fitted into my waking world. I know that there are such things as dreams; I know that I had eaten an indigestible dinner; I know that a man of my reading might be expected to dream of dragons. But while in the nightmare I could not have fitted in my waking experience. The waking world is judged more real because it can thus contain the dreaming world; the dreaming world is judged less real because it cannot contain the waking one. For the same reason I am certain that in passing from the scientific points of view to the theological, I have passed from dream to waking. Christian theology can fit in science, art, morality, and the sub-Christian religions. The scientific point of view cannot fit in any of these things, not even science itself. I believe in Christianity as I believe that the Sun has risen, not only because I see it, but because by it I see everything else.”

Not woke, just awake.

The difference between dreaming and waking, seeing reality for what it is not trying to force fit my dream into reality. Christianity doesn’t create reality; it merely helps believing people see it clearly.

I truly believe our cultural and civilizational discord is rooted in this.

There are those who see beyond our limited lives and those who don’t. Those who do, have something to live for, those who don’t, well…don’t.

And that makes a difference in how we live, how we get along, and how our civilization survives.