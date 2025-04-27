The justice system, once a bedrock of fairness and order, is crumbling under the weight of ideological activism. Some would call that an opinion, and I would agree – if it was not for the evidence right in front of our faces.

Senator Amy Klobuchar’s claim that “something is wrong” with the arrest of an activist judge who shielded an illegal alien and violent criminal from ICE is a half-truth that misses the deeper crisis. As constitutional scholar Randy Barnett aptly noted in an X post, “In fairness, she’s right that something here ‘is not normal.’ Democrat judges who facilitate a defendant’s escape is like Democrat prosecutors who won’t prosecute criminals. Key pillars of the legal system are being destroyed. This is not normal.” The abnormality lies not in the arrest of the judge but in the audacious dismantling of justice itself, where the rule of law is sacrificed for political agendas.

I first became aware of this uncoupling of the justice system from justice when George Soros-backed district attorneys began emerging across the country. These DAs, armed with deep pockets and deeper ideological convictions, tipped the scales of justice toward criminals under the guise of combating “systemic racism” or other buzzwords that fit neatly on protest signs. The result? A surge in crime, emboldened offenders, and communities left defenseless. This wasn’t reform; it was sabotage. The justice system, meant to protect the innocent and punish the guilty, became a revolving door for criminals, with prosecutors refusing to prosecute and judges prioritizing activism over accountability.

The case Klobuchar references - a judge shielding a violent criminal from ICE - exemplifies this dangerous trend. This wasn’t a noble stand for human rights; it was a deliberate subversion of the law. ICE, tasked with enforcing immigration laws, was thwarted by a judge who placed her ideology above her oath. Barnett’s comparison to prosecutors who refuse to charge criminals is spot-on: both are symptoms of a legal system rotting from within. When judges and prosecutors act as gatekeepers for lawlessness, the “key pillars” of justice - fairness, impartiality, and consequences - collapse.

This is not normal, nor should it be normalized.

The broader context only sharpens the stakes. We live in an era where a re-elected president, having endured months of relentless lawfare, faces a judiciary that invents “new” laws to target him. Lower courts, emboldened by activist judges, wield unprecedented power, undermining the will of the electorate and the Constitution itself. This isn’t justice; it’s a power grab dressed in black judicial robes.

Whether it is the idiotic belief that law creates crime to keep the lower classes down or the “no human is illegal” open borders perspective, the same system that once upheld the rule of law now bends it to serve ideological ends, whether it’s shielding criminals, persecuting political or fabricating legal theories to hamstring a president.

The hypocrisy is staggering: the same activists decrying “systemic racism” cheer when the system is weaponized against their opponents.

This uncoupling of justice from the justice system threatens the very fabric of our society. When judges facilitate escapes, when prosecutors refuse to prosecute, and when courts invent laws to settle political scores, the social contract frays. Ordinary citizens lose faith in the system, and chaos creeps in. Klobuchar’s lament that “something is wrong” rings hollow when her party champions the very policies that erode justice. If we want to restore normalcy, we must demand accountability: judges who break the law must face consequences, prosecutors who abandon their duty must be replaced, and courts that overreach must be reined in.

The path forward is clear but arduous. We need leaders who prioritize the rule of law over ideology, who understand that justice isn’t a protest sign but a principle. The alternative is a world where criminals roam free, presidents are hounded by invented laws, and the legal system becomes a tool of the powerful.

None of that is normal - and it’s time we stopped pretending it is. The people who are breaking the system do not want to live in the world they are creating.

That is why President Trump’s success in breaking this cycle is critical.

For all of us. Even the people who hate him.