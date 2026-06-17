The Jacobin is a “democratic socialist” magazine, so them arguing that billionaires and trillionaires should not exist and if they do, government should step in and restore “fairness”, is a rational, even moral, idea.

But is it?

In an article titled “Elon Musk Is a Trillionaire. Yes, That’s a Bad Thing.”, Ben Burgis writes that Marx and Engels didn’t “…want to retreat to a world of subsistence farming, but they also didn’t think we needed to learn to live with capitalist inequality. Instead, they thought that the way capitalism supercharged global economic development created the possibility, for the first time in history, of moving toward a postcapitalist world that would be better than either one. This vision remains the socialist North Star.”

If workers and the larger communities they’re part of collectively and democratically ran their own workplaces and decided how to distribute the product of their collective labor, we might not all end up with precisely the same incomes. Some people might need to be tempted with higher salaries to accept coordinating positions involving lots of stress and responsibility, or to accept particularly dirty and dangerous jobs no one wants to do. What we wouldn’t have is inequality based on a roll of the dice, which spirals so far out of control that we have to add new words like ‘trillionaire’ to our collective vocabulary.”

What is interesting is that their “post-capitalist” world is just the same old idea of communism that never can answer Lenin’s question of “Who, whom?” without some form of authoritarianism.

This is the question F.A. Hayek, in his “Road to Serfdom”, attributed to Lenin, who said that the universal problem of a socialist society is who plans whom, who directs and dominates whom, who assigns to other people their station in life, and who is to have his due allotted by others?

Hayek noted that these become necessarily the central issues to be decided solely by the supreme power.

And that is the real issue for both the vintage and newly minted “socialists” because it isn’t the lust for Musk’s money (although the pretense of altruism is how they avoid the criticism of the literal theft it would take to get it), it is the power to decide who does what to whom that stimulates their collectivist libido.

Certainly, income inequality creates societal friction, but what is the genesis of that friction? Is it the person who creates the value and assumes the risk that leads to that immense wealth, or is it the person who, through envy, seeks to destroy them and confiscate the wealth for their own designs, while never exposing themselves to the same level of risk.

From a philosophical perspective, envy is generally understood as originating in the person who experiences it, not in the person who becomes its target.

That doesn’t mean the target is irrelevant. Human beings compare themselves to others, and certain circumstances can trigger envy more readily than others. But the distinction most philosophers make is between a cause and an occasion. The successful, wealthy, talented, beautiful, or powerful person may provide the occasion for envy, but the envy itself arises from the observer’s perception, desires, and judgments.

Aristotle defined envy as pain at the good fortune of others, particularly those we regard as our equals. The fortunate person did not create envy; rather, the envious person experienced distress because someone else’s success highlighted a perceived deficiency in himself. Thomas Aquinas went further, describing envy as sorrow at another’s good because that good seems to diminish one’s own standing. Again, the moral and psychological source lies within the observer. Friedrich Nietzsche examined resentment and envy as reactions that arise when people feel powerless to attain what others possess. The successful individual becomes a symbol of the envious person’s frustrations but is not the creator of those frustrations.

In every case, the socialists among us imply that those who gain wealth do so by illicit or criminal means. In their conceptualization, acquiring great wealth is not a reward for vision, innovation, and a taste for risking it all, it is booty seized by a pirate plying the seas and preying on unsuspecting merchant ships of the great autonomous collectives of the world.

Do you suppose envy didn’t exist in the Soviet Union or that it doesn’t exist today in China or North Korea or that the party leaders did not and do not have access to things the rank and file do not?

It is the ultimate contradiction that the creation of billionaires and trillionaires proves the free market (also known as the people) creates exactly the kind of society based on free choice that the socialists claim to desire – and without a central committee deciding everyone’s lot in life.

James Madison addressed this in Federalist #51 when he said:

“But what is government itself, but the greatest of all reflections on human nature? If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself. A dependence on the people is, no doubt, the primary control on the government; but experience has taught mankind the necessity of auxiliary precautions.”

The committed collectivist has no more an idea of what is “fair” than anyone else. They may not like the outcomes of a free market society, but a free market gets about as close to true fairness as humans will ever get.

The cruel irony of organizing a collectivist society has always been this: while claiming governance is equally the responsibility of all people, they create a system that both requires and demands autocracy. This society’s existence depends not on votes, but on some supreme power answering all the questions of life for everybody else.

It does not produce people made from finer clay.

Elon Musk isn’t the problem, envy masquerading as altruism is.