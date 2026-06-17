Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Henry Scuoteguazza's avatar
Henry Scuoteguazza
2h

Love your last sentence because it captures the sentiment so well. If I could state it in a different way (although not nearly as eloquent as your version), they tell Musk that he should be an altruist to avoid their envy of him.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
3h

"This vision remains the socialist North Star."

The glorious vision, heaven on earth as it were. A world without want or need in joyous harmony without end - at least for those that pass Judgement.

They were, and are, the least imaginative people in the world. And theft is the basis of their worldview, so of course it is the basis of their economic desire for "redistribution of wealth" instead of the creation of it.

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