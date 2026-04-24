Looking ahead to 2028, this from Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy came to mind:

“The time of the Elves is over, my people are leaving these shores. Who will you look to when we’ve gone? The Dwarves? They toil away in caverns, seeking riches. They care nothing for the troubles of others.”

~ Elrond Half-elven, son of Eärendil and Elwing,

In 2028, President Trump will board the last vessel sailing to the Undying Lands of the Earthly Paradise of Valinor. I’ve been thinking of what comes next for the GOP AND the Democrats because the scrambling for the nominations of both parties will start after the mid-terms later this year.