A non sequitur is a logical fallacy where a conclusion does not logically follow from the premises or evidence provided. The term, derived from Latin meaning "it does not follow," describes arguments where the stated conclusion is disconnected from the reasoning or facts presented. This fallacy often involves irrelevant or tangential points that mislead or confuse, creating an illusion of coherence without substantive logical grounding. Non sequiturs are prevalent in rhetoric, especially in politically charged discourse, where emotional appeal or sensationalism can overshadow reason.

I recently wrote about how President Trump is winning battles because he chooses falsifiable engagements where he can win and the win is both meaningful and measurable.

Democrats are adept at using unfalsifiable situations that cannot be proven true or false and then measure “success” by the amount of attention, effort or money expended while achieving nothing. Their efforts in unfalsifiable situations require them to be experts at treating non sequitur as if it is not a logical fallacy. Politicians and pundits alike use it to tie completely unrelated things together in support of the most absurd of conclusions.

Democrats claim that a jeans commercial featuring Sydney Sweeney, an attractive blonde, blue eyed, white skinned actress, glorifies Nazism and eugenics and is racist. Jonathan Capehart of MSNBC says that the fear of ICE raids is just like the fear of school shootings. Then there is the infamous Smithsonian “Whiteness” exhibit that claimed being on time, writing things down, the scientific method, respect for authority, and the Protestant work ethic were forms of “whiteness” and therefore racist.

All are non sequiturs.

In political contexts, non sequiturs are used to tie unrelated ideas to push narratives, often exploiting cultural or emotional triggers. Democrats and progressive commentators, like others, have employed this tactic to frame issues in ways that suit their agendas, sometimes stretching connections to the point of absurdity. Below are examples illustrating this misuse, focusing on instances where Democrat politicians, spokespeople, or aligned media have relied on non sequiturs to advance arguments.

During debates over critical race theory (CRT) in schools, some Democratic politicians and media outlets claimed that opposition to CRT curricula was inherently racist or an attempt to "erase history." For instance, in 2021, Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe suggested that parents opposing CRT were against teaching accurate history, implying they supported white supremacy. This is a non sequitur because opposing specific theoretical frameworks in education does not logically equate to denying historical facts or endorsing racism. The leap from curriculum critique to accusations of bigotry skipped necessary evidence, relying instead on emotional framing. After mass shootings, Democratic leaders like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have argued that opposition to stricter laws directly enables violence, sometimes implying critics are complicit in murders. For example, in 2022, AOC tweeted that Republican resistance to gun control "has blood on its hands." This non sequitur ignores the complex factors behind gun violence (mental health, enforcement gaps) and assumes opposition to specific policies equals indifference to loss of life. The conclusion doesn’t follow from the premise, as policy disagreement doesn’t inherently cause or endorse violence. Progressive media and figures like Sen. Bernie Sanders have linked climate change to economic inequality, using the nonsensical term “climate justice” to claim that rejecting large-scale social programs like the Green New Deal perpetuates environmental racism. In 2021, Sanders suggested that opposing his economic agenda was tantamount to ignoring climate impacts on marginalized communities. This is a non sequitur because rejecting broad economic reforms doesn’t logically mean dismissing environmental concerns or targeting specific groups. The argument conflates unrelated policy domains to push a narrative. The aforementioned American Eagle jeans commercial featuring Sydney Sweeney mirrors real-world patterns. Progressive outlets, like certain commentators on MSNBC in 2023, have labeled cultural symbols (e.g., traditional imagery in media) as "dog whistles" for white supremacy without evidence. Claiming a blonde, blue-eyed actress in a commercial glorifies Nazism is a non sequitur because no specific Nazi imagery or intent is proven. Such leaps rely on associative guilt rather than logical causation, a tactic seen in media critiques of "problematic" art or advertising.

Non sequiturs exploit emotional or cultural sensitivities to draw unfounded conclusions, undermining reasoned debate. By connecting unrelated dots, they prioritize narrative over logic, a recurring issue in polarized discourse based on little more than emotional reactions.