Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
3h

The information you publish is invaluable for those who "know something's wrong" but can't decipher what or why. What you call (correctly) a non sequitur I call BS (also correct, but which doesn't explain why).

I really enjoy your work. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Smith
Tom Nelson's avatar
Tom Nelson
2h

The vilification of Sydney Sweeney's jeans ad was just a predictable squirt of venom from the Hate Lobby. It's time we recognized the Hate Lobby and studied it as an, albeit disgusting and stomach-turning movement, but as a real political movement. Their tactic is to spit hatred at everything that's American or that occurs in America. Their objective is the demoralization of Americans and reduction of the will to keep life free and livable in America.

Death to the Hate Lobby!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture