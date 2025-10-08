I’m going to do a composite of a person here (not my girlfriend) because I have faced this situation with quite a few people on the left when I tell them that I simply can’t believe them – and if I cannot believe them, I cannot trust them.

The first defense they put up is that they are rational, they believe in logic and reason, they know the difference between opinions and facts, and most tell me that they don’t live their lives by superstition like I do (that means they don’t believe in God).

My response always goes something like this:

Here are some examples why I do not trust you:

You criticize Trump and his supporters when we criticize judges and courts but said nothing when Obama chose one of his State of the Union addresses to blast the traditionalist SCOTUS justices sitting in the front row. You also said nothing when Chuck Schumer called for them to “reap the whirlwind” during Dobbs deliberation.

You have repeated the “good people” and the “suckers and losers” lies and never corrected your position (some of them still believe Trump said this despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary).

You sat quietly when the IRS and the DOJ were used to go after conservative organizations, parents at PTO meetings, and when Catholics were identified as a domestic terror risk and then grouse about some alleged “retribution.”

You sat in silence while people you know and likely work with were called white supremacists, Christian Nationalists, and labeled as the greatest threat to America.

You demanded accountability for January 6th rioters, but excused or downplayed the destruction of federal courthouses, police stations, and small businesses during the 2020 riots, often labeling them “mostly peaceful protests” and cheered Democrat favorable judges who tried to bury grandparents who simply walked through the Capitol Complex.

You never questioned the murder of Ashli Babbitt, nor sought any sort of investigation.

You stood for lawfare against Trump, his family, and his allies, spying on his campaign – and on members of Congress – and now condemn the “weaponization” of the DOJ.

You ignored the lies about Hunter Biden, his laptop, and his involvement in government and went mute when his father pardoned him all the way back to 2014 for anything he “may have done.”

You ignored the activities of Joe Biden in Ukraine after a Democrat backed revolution and during a period when Ukraine was ranked as one of the most corrupt countries on the planet.

You watched as your party impeached a president, once while in office and once while out of office, for events that were built on lies, rumors and innuendo and “confidential” informants – and promoted one of the chief liars, Adam Schiff, to the Senate.

You condemned voter ID laws as discriminatory yet stayed silent when states implemented vaccine passports or mandatory ID checks for COVID-related restrictions, which disproportionately affected marginalized communities.

You championed free speech when it suited your narrative but said nothing when social media platforms censored dissenting voices on COVID policies, election integrity, or gender ideology, even when those voices included credentialed experts.

You decried “systemic racism” in policing but ignored statistics that disproved it and ignored skyrocketing violent crime rates in cities led by progressive policies, where communities of color suffered the most.

You applauded the defunding of police departments in the name of reform but remained mute when those same communities faced increased violence and longer emergency response times due to underfunded law enforcement.

You praised whistleblowers who leaked information damaging to conservative figures but vilified those who exposed corruption or overreach within progressive administrations or institutions.

You raged against “misinformation” spread by conservatives but never questioned the shifting narratives from public health officials during the pandemic, even when they contradicted earlier guidance without explanation.

You claimed to “believe the science” but supported drugging and/or mutilating children to change their gender even though no science supported it.

You supported sweeping climate policies without questioning their economic impact on working-class families, while dismissing concerns about energy reliability or job losses in traditional industries as “denialism.”

You cheered the removal of historical statues and symbols as “progress,” but stayed silent when books, films, or cultural artifacts deemed “problematic” by your side were banned or erased from public access.

You criticized foreign influence in U.S. elections when it aligned with your opponents but ignored evidence of foreign funding or interference in progressive NGOs or campaigns tied to your party.

You claimed the border couldn’t be fixed without a bill that allowed illegal immigration to continue and then said it was closed and that Biden couldn’t do what he did.