Socialism isn’t people just being nice to each other – there is a big difference between being social and being a socialist – socialism it is the gateway drug to Marxism and Marxism is the precursor to communism and all of those three are always despotic.

Even the “social democracies” of the UK, the EU, and the Nordic states have inequality and soft despotism.

At least back in the bad old days, Marxists, along with their fellow travelers and useful idiots, were open about “the revolution”. They were brutal – but at least they attacked you from the front in direct combat. Not today. No tanks are rolling down Park Avenue in New York City - it is coming in on the tiny, soft padded feet of a bunch of furry little kitties.

If I wanted to ease a nation and its people into a state of Marxism, especially a nation that fought communist ideology successfully for over 80 years, the fastest way to enslave them would be through massive, debt financed spending – especially spending that produces nothing but the inevitable generational taxes that must exist to pay the bill.

I would heap mountains of Byzantine laws and useless and wasteful regulations upon every daily transaction in the attempt to overcome the choice of individuals and force the outcome I desire, and when it didn’t deliver the promises I made, I would teach people it was free market capitalism that did this to them.

I would convince people not to trust those who claim they “just want to be left alone” because we all know that in their silence, they are planning something.

I would use unfalsifiable words and concepts like “equity”, “fairness”, “inclusion”. I would substitute objective terms and ideas for subjective ones and then convince the people that every idea, feeling, intent, want, need and desire is equally valid and achievable and that my movement is like Pedro’s campaign from Napoleon Dynamite – if you vote for me, all your wildest dreams will come true.

And then when people noticed scarcity and mutual exclusivity are part of reality, I would tell them that the real problem is choice – that there are just too many choices being made by unpredictable and unreliable people, so choice must be controlled…limited.

And those unpredictable people who often buck the conventional wisdom, often become rich and because they are rich, you are poor. I would convince people that creators are stealing from them.

Even though the least intellectually capable among us know there are things, like water and fire, that cannot exist in the same place at the same time, people would vote for Pedro because Pedro promised burning water.

And people really, really wanted burning water, so I would use that impossibility to convince the Pedro-ites that the guy who figured out how to catch a rocket in reentry because he wanted to go to Mars should have his fortune confiscated, be arrested, imprisoned, and then executed and the burning water people who promise everything but deliver nothing should be elected to run the country.

To a normal, logical person all of that might sound contradictory but for the committed collectivist, contradiction is a way of life.

Since the election last week, I have heard a cavalcade of Democrats, leftists and outright communists claim capitalism (free market economics) has failed. That statement is made unironically not because the free market has really “failed” but because they have not been able to alter the fundamentals of a free system to generate their desired outcomes.

They portray the free-market economy as a wild bull rampaging through town: despite lassoing its neck and horns, they might steer it slightly but cannot stop it.

And never once have they thought that it might not be the bull that is the problem.

It might be the ropes – that bull was just fine in his pasture until they tried to restrain it and bring it to town. When he got loose and was forced into an environment with which he was unfamiliar, all hell broke loose.

I’m old, old enough to remember growing up in Mississippi during desegregation and busing. I attended an all-white elementary school until third grade, when I was bused to a new school where I knew few children. The move was traumatic. The politics of integration mattered less to me than the distress of leaving most of my friends behind.

I remember the news reports about the Soviets invading Czechoslovakia in 1968. I remember daily Vietnam War body counts on the Huntley-Brinkley Report at 6 pm. I remember East Germany before the Berlin Wall fell. I remember Checkpoint Charlie. I remember the Warsaw Pact and the hard line, pre- “glasnost” Soviet leaders, Leonid Brezhnev, Yuri Andropov and Konstantin Chernenko. I can remember when China was essentially a closed society and a mystery to the West…at least until Richard Nixon visited there in 1972.

I remember the violent suppression carried out by these Marxist/communist governments, something that Americans under the age of 45 only read about in history books. To them, China has always been open, there never was a USSR and they have never seen a communist state roll an army into a neighboring nation because they were insufficiently communist. They have never heard miraculous stories of daring escapes from East Germany and the terrible accounts of the 171 people killed trying to reach freedom.

So, spare me the mealy-mouthed excuses for Marxism, the admiration of communist China, how a little socialism is a good thing for America and how it is going to work this time.

I saw what it looked like in practice.