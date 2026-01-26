I’ve seen many posts like this one I paraphrased:

“The deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti were unnecessary and were the nearly inevitable result of a very bad policy: The idea that more than 12 million people who are here illegally, but not harming anyone, can and should be deported. It is an unwise, immoral and impractical policy, and pursuing it is going to lead to more and more conflict, including more violence. The right thing to do is what Trump said he would do during his campaign: Focus on criminals. Leave people who are here illegally, but harming no one, alone.”

As to the deaths of Good and Pretti, I still stand by my position that regardless of whether one considers the actions of ICE officers legitimate or not, the decision of those individuals—their presence and actions—led to their deaths. We can debate the circumstances and the legitimacy of ICE’s actions, but both follow a clear cause-and-effect pattern. If Good had not tried to pull away as she did, and Pretti had not carried a weapon to the protest (legal as it was), the likely outcomes would have been quite different.

As to that last sentence of the quote, the irony speaks volumes.

In true Clintonian form, I guess it depends on what the meaning of “is” is.

In this case, I guess it depends on what the meaning of “harm” is.

Some see illegal immigration as a victimless crime and, like that post, simply say “Sure, they broke a law, but they’re not really hurting anyone, so just ignore your stupid, immoral laws and leave them alone.”

But is illegal immigration a victimless crime?

Many economists and legal theorists argue that true victimless crimes barely exist, if they exist at all. Just because a crime doesn’t involve a direct, identifiable individual victim doesn’t mean that society, taxpayers, or public institutions don’t bear the costs.

Crimes are generally broken into three broad categories:

Direct-victim crimes (like assault, theft, murder)

Diffuse-victim crimes (like fraud, tax evasion, pollution)

Moral/control crimes (like drugs, gambling, speech violations)

Fraud and tax evasion fall squarely into the diffuse-victim category: everyone pays a little, but no one shows up bleeding.

Illegal immigration is a diffuse-victim crime.

Of course, libertarians defend illegal immigration on moral grounds, as does the left, but the Democrat left also makes an economic argument against it.

I recall Senator Liz Warren, aka Lieawatha, arguing for greater taxation (on citizens) because:

“There is nobody in this country who got rich on his own. Nobody. You built a factory out there? Good for you. But I want to be clear: you moved your goods to market on the roads the rest of us paid for; you hired workers the rest of us paid to educate; you were safe in your factory because of police forces and fire forces that the rest of us paid for. You didn’t have to worry that marauding bands would come and seize everything at your factory, and hire someone to protect against this, because of the work the rest of us did. Now look, you built a factory and it turned into something terrific, or a great idea? God bless. Keep a big hunk of it. But part of the underlying social contract is you take a hunk of that and pay forward for the next kid who comes along.”

Based on this argument, one could deduce that Lieawatha would be against non-taxpayers consuming public services.

Well, illegal aliens consume public services. They are eligible for welfare, SNAP, free public education; many under Biden got subsidized or free housing, free plane and bus travel, and free healthcare. That “harms” every taxpayer who must pay for it.

To tweak a quote of Barack Obama, “They didn’t build that.”

Is it murder or child rape? No. But the reason we have immigration law is to stop situations like all of this from happening—to protect the general citizenry from direct as well as diffuse-victim crime.

The second question is about equal protection and equal treatment under the law, which leads me to ask:

Do we investigate, prosecute, convict, or otherwise punish American citizens for diffuse-victim crimes?

You bet your ass we do. All the time.

American citizens have done jail time for insider trading, price fixing/antitrust violations, money laundering, securities violations, sanctions or export-control violations, regulatory noncompliance (certain OSHA, EPA, FDA rules), gambling, drug possession, even contempt of court.

I’m personally aware of a family that was bankrupted by the Obama EPA for building a livestock pond on their own land that the EPA claimed violated wetlands regulations. As they fought it, they were fined hundreds of thousands of dollars a day. They eventually beat the EPA in court and the fines were erased, but years of legal costs bankrupted the family. They had to sell the land to survive.

J6 protesters were harshly punished for “parading” and trespassing.

The penalty for illegal immigration is detention and deportation. Considering what is done to our own citizens, this seems tame. It’s basically a slap on the wrist with the admonition “Now don’t do this again”, a penalty few citizens ever get.

We don’t avoid enforcing law because it is “impractical” or ignore it because former presidents decided Cloward-Piven made sense to them.