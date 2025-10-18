I marvel at the speakers – and the Grantifa attendees - at these Democrat “No Kings” protests.

One person here in my area said that “she has seen the country suffer difficult times, but she has never witnessed anything that concerned her as much as President Donald Trump and his administration.”

My thoughts were “Really? Worse than 9/11? Worse than the mortgage bubble bust? Worse than Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal?”

Lieawatha Warren, speaking at another of the events, said the Republicans “lacked a spine” for not standing up to Trump.

Why would Republicans “stand up” to Trump when his policies are what we all voted for? By the way, remind me when did Warren ever “stand up” to Biden?

Oh, right. She was running the country with Obama behind the scenes.

But this is the Democrat plan. Insults and fear - but mostly fear. The insults are weak and ineffective.

People being put in concentration camps. ICE snatching citizens off the street and deporting them. Shutting down dissent (that, ironically, just gets louder). Censorship and the arrest of dissidents (even though the opposition owns every outlet except Fox and even Fox isn’t the conservative bastion it once was). Spying on elected officials (wait, that was Biden). DOGE funneling money to Elon and the Trump organization.

Literally none of this is happening.

And perhaps the most “not happening” of all the “not happening” things is the authoritarianism thing – when almost everything Trump does faces legal challenges in Article III courts sympathetic to Democrats.

The best explanation for the rhetoric and actions of the Democrats is not that they want to stop Trump - it is they have stoked fear in their base for so long, they are addicted to the high they get from being afraid.

The only people who aren’t addicted are the paid protesters who are there to get a Soros check. Reports are coming in that these “protests” broke up after a prescribed time. I guess Soros doesn’t pay overtime.

But the people who do enjoy being scared do so because it triggers an adrenaline rush, a physiological response that heightens alertness and excitement. This “fight or flight” reaction, orchestrated by the amygdala, releases dopamine, creating a rewarding thrill. Safe scares, like horror movies, haunted houses, or protests in a free and civil society offer a controlled environment to experience this intensity without real danger.

Evolutionary psychology suggests humans are drawn to test survival instincts, honing responses to potential threats. Additionally, overcoming fear provides a sense of mastery and catharsis. Socially, shared fear can foster bonding, as people connect over intense emotions. Curiosity about the unknown and cultural fascination with mortality also play roles. Surviving the manufactured fear also leads to a feeling of bravery and accomplishment.

There is an interesting 2007 study of the popularity of horror films and horrific videogames conducted by Eduardo Andrade (University of California, Berkeley) and Joel B. Cohen (University of Florida), they noted that:

“We believe that a reevaluation of the two dominant explanations for people’s willingness to consume “negative” experiences (both of which assume that people cannot experience negative and positive emotions simultaneously) is in order. The assumption of people’s inability to experience positive and negative effects at the same time is incorrect.” Andrade and Cohen argue people experience both negative and positive emotions simultaneously and people may enjoy being scared, not just relief when the threat is removed. As the authors put it, “the most pleasant moments of a particular event may also be the most fearful.”

Democrats are the Unnecessary Action Heroes of politics, the William Shatners of overacting.

In essence, “No Kings” is safe cosplay – and they know it.

What are you going to do?

The Democrat Party is theater kids addicted to play-fear all the way down.