No America Without God

I’m honestly not sure how to quantify and qualify my feelings in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder - other than sadness and empathy for his wife and family, of course, but most of what I am feeling is related to the complete uselessness of it all and the high likelihood that America is on a course to repeat the mistakes of history.

In many ways, based on the assumed intent of the killer, it achieved nothing and lost everything. This is a person who essentially gave up his life and his future in an act that not only ended a promising life, but it also actually damaged his cause.

The killer possesses an immature intellectuality, combined with a vacuous morality with both intellect and morality replaced by some other sort of self-governance system that I honestly cannot fathom other than to say that from my perspective - albeit at a distance - it appears to be a rebellion against the teachings of his parents, his church and his God.

More concerning to me is that it has become apparent is that he isn’t the first, nor will he be the last, of an increasingly lost generation of people who have surrendered higher level thinking and religious morality to some sort of Orwellian mind control and ideologically based morality.

That characteristic isn’t unique to Charlie Kirk’s killer. We saw it in Luigi Mangione, who murdered an insurance company CEO in cold blood – and I saw it in our public discourse last week and especially in Congress, led by Sandy Cortez, as she and others simply revised history and the reality of Charlie Kirk’s life and work to fit the leftist narrative.

What AOC did was nothing short of an evil and delusional reconstruction of unreality – and she and her cohorts in the true authoritarian wing of politics are doing it with specific purpose and intent. They have so bastardized words and context that their “reality” is completely without basis and their words are meaningless – their only value is in riling up their base. This insanity allows them to claim they decry political violence, lament a murder they caused, and a few seconds later, continue to use their positions and protected rhetoric that creates the construct where such violence is not only permissible, but subtly encouraged and cast as noble and righteous.

At this point in my diatribe, it is my duty to point out that we are governed by abject cowards and literal morons.

If you notice, Kirk and TPUSA are being cast as Christian Nationalists, but it is apparent to me the “nationalist” part is the lesser of the two, it is the Christian part that really bothers them.

The condition where morality is judged based on ideology rather than religion is often referred to as secular morality or ideological morality. These terms describe a framework where ethical judgments are derived from secular ideologies, such as political beliefs, philosophical principles, or cultural values, rather than religious doctrines.

In some contexts, this phenomenon might also be associated with moral relativism, where moral standards are seen as subjective and shaped by ideological perspectives rather than universal or divinely ordained principles. Alternatively, it could be linked to humanism, which emphasizes reason, ethics, and justice independent of religious frameworks.

We have seen this before.

I’m referring to the rejection of God and replacement of religion with the secular humanism of the French Revolution. While secular humanism inspired ideals like equality and justice, its role in the Revolution's immoral acts - such as the Reign of Terror (1793–1794), where thousands were executed - illustrates what happens when humans reject religious morality, engage in ideological extremism, and deify reason.

Secular humanism’s emphasis on reason over religious doctrine led to the de-Christianization campaign, including the desecration of churches and persecution of clergy. This created a moral vacuum for some, where ideological zeal (e.g., revolutionary republicanism) justified extreme violence, like the guillotining of perceived enemies.

The Revolution’s humanistic ideals of "liberty, equality, fraternity" were interpreted through radical lenses by groups like the Jacobins. Their belief in creating a rational, secular society sometimes led to dogmatic purges, such as the execution of over 16,000 people during the Terror, seen as necessary to protect the Revolution’s ideals.

The Cult of Reason and later the Cult of the Supreme Being, which replaced Catholic rituals, reflected secular humanism’s attempt to redefine morality. These movements, while humanistic, were sometimes enforced with intolerance, alienating traditionalists and fueling violent backlash.

I have always found that these “revolutions” seem to begin when God is blamed for the mistakes of men (that is why I hate any form of Marxist communism). My opinion has always been that the major “accomplishment” of the French Revolution was proving that replacing religion that was corrupted by humans with reason that has been corrupted by a different set of humans will always end the same way – people die, progress is erased, and mankind learns nothing.

The American Revolution and our Founding Fathers created and then bequeathed to us the best opportunity to resist religious, governmental and human corruption by creating a system flexible enough to overcome the challenges of all three through the wisdom and religious morality of its citizens.

Whether you want to believe in God or not, I choose to do so, we are witnessing in real time how right Immanuel Kant, the enlightenment empiricist philosopher (and rare pissant according to Monty Python), was when he argued that whether the existence of God can be empirically proven, humans are justified in believing God exists as a foundation for the maintenance of a civil society.